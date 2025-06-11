$41.560.06
In Austria, police found a suicide note from the man who opened fire at a school

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

In Austria, a former student opened fire at a gymnasium in Graz, killing 10 people. Police found a suicide note, but the motives for the attack remain unknown.

In Austria, police found a suicide note during a search of the apartment of a 21-year-old man who opened fire at a school in Graz. Law enforcement officials said that it does not mention the motives for the attack, writes UNN referring to Euronews.

Details

In Austria, several hundred people gathered for a memorial service in the center of Graz after a former student opened fire at a city gymnasium on Tuesday, killing 10 people and wounding more than a dozen others, before committing suicide.

The motives of the 21-year-old young man, who had not previously been held accountable, are still unknown. According to the police, he used a pistol and a rifle, which he legally owned, to commit the attack.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker, as well as Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger were present at the mass in Graz Cathedral.

I, like everyone else, was very impressed by it 

- said Elisabeth Schuster, a resident of Graz.

She came to the mass to express her solidarity with the relatives of the victims and those injured in the attack.

I am with them, I sympathize with them. And I hope that together we can find a way to ensure that something like this never happens again

- said the woman.

What is known about the school shooting

Reports of a shooting in the Dreischützengasse gymnasium building, located one kilometer from the historic center of Graz, were received at 10 a.m. local time. A special forces unit was sent as part of the first response group.

More than 300 law enforcement officers were sent to the scene to help evacuate students from the gymnasium. Footage from the scene shows students leaving the building surrounded by armed police officers.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said that the shooter was a student of the gymnasium, but did not graduate.

The motives of the 21-year-old young man who shot 10 gymnasium students and then committed suicide in the school toilet are being established. According to Austrian media reports, he may have suffered from psychological violence from other students during his studies, but there is no official confirmation of this information yet.

A homemade explosive device was also found during the search of the apartment.

One of the young man's neighbors told the media that he "was an absolute introvert, wore large headphones and a backpack and never greeted anyone."

A three-day mourning period has been declared in Austria.

Addition

In the city of Örebro, Sweden, a mass shooting occurred near the Risbergska school.

A shooting occurred at a school in Winder, Georgia. At least 4 people were killed and about 30 were injured, and the suspect was detained.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society Crimes and emergencies News of the World
Gerhard Karner
Austria
Tesla
