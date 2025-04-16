A suspect has been arrested in Dallas in connection with a school shooting that injured 4 people

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 15972 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 67766 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 37519 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 42753 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 50092 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91275 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 83502 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35328 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60490 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109269 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 87468 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 50564 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 27631 views

A 19-year-old boy was killed in the suburbs of Ivano-Frankivsk: three minors are among the suspects

09:57 AM • 21780 views

Petition to increase teachers' salaries gains the required number of votes

10:17 AM • 9930 views
Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

11:16 AM • 67766 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 88977 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM • 91276 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

April 16, 06:47 AM • 83502 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 183486 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 51722 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 29150 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 30189 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 31499 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 33789 views
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

A suspect has been arrested in Dallas in connection with a school shooting that injured 4 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

A suspect has been arrested in Dallas in connection with a school shooting. As a result of the incident, four students sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity, three of whom sustained serious gunshot wounds.

A suspect has been arrested in Dallas in connection with a school shooting that injured 4 people

In the US, a suspect in a shooting at a Dallas high school that wounded four students has been taken into custody. This was reported by representatives of the school district, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Four students were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to non-life-threatening. Three students aged 15-18 received severe gunshot wounds, and the fourth received a wound to the lower body.

"Frankly, this is becoming too common. And it shouldn't be common," Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District, said at a press conference.

The suspect was apprehended hours after the shooting, the school district said in a statement Tuesday evening, without providing details about the individual.

Dallas Independent School District Assistant Police Chief Christina Smith said the investigation is ongoing and she has no information about what led to the shooting.

During a press conference held hours after the shooting, school district and police officials did not provide many details.

Shooting at the US airport: a bullet hit a passenger plane17.11.24, 00:43 • 20004 views

"I know there are a lot of questions, and we won't be able to answer all of them right now because some of the information will be inaccurate," Elizalde said.

What is the situation now

Authorities said other students and their parents safely returned to school after being evacuated from campus. Aerial footage taken over the school on Tuesday afternoon showed numerous police cars clustered near the complex.

Elizalda said there would be no classes at the school for the rest of the week, but counselors would be available to students.

Christina Smith said the gun did not enter the school during "normal reception hours." She noted that "it was not a mistake by our staff, our protocols or the equipment we have." But she could not specify exactly what happened.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said "our hearts are with the victims of this senseless act of violence."

Addition

The shooter who shot 23 people in a Walmart store near the US-Mexico border in 2019 may avoid the death penalty if, according to a proposal by prosecutors, he pleads guilty.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
The Guardian
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,764.70
S&P 500
$5,330.88
Tesla
$247.68
Газ TTF
$35.40
Золото
$3,323.99
Ethereum
$1,576.77