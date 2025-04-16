A suspect has been arrested in Dallas in connection with a school shooting that injured 4 people

In the US, a suspect in a shooting at a Dallas high school that wounded four students has been taken into custody. This was reported by representatives of the school district, writes UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

Four students were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to non-life-threatening. Three students aged 15-18 received severe gunshot wounds, and the fourth received a wound to the lower body.

"Frankly, this is becoming too common. And it shouldn't be common," Stephanie Elizalde, superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District, said at a press conference.

The suspect was apprehended hours after the shooting, the school district said in a statement Tuesday evening, without providing details about the individual.

Dallas Independent School District Assistant Police Chief Christina Smith said the investigation is ongoing and she has no information about what led to the shooting.

During a press conference held hours after the shooting, school district and police officials did not provide many details.

"I know there are a lot of questions, and we won't be able to answer all of them right now because some of the information will be inaccurate," Elizalde said.

What is the situation now

Authorities said other students and their parents safely returned to school after being evacuated from campus. Aerial footage taken over the school on Tuesday afternoon showed numerous police cars clustered near the complex.

Elizalda said there would be no classes at the school for the rest of the week, but counselors would be available to students.

Christina Smith said the gun did not enter the school during "normal reception hours." She noted that "it was not a mistake by our staff, our protocols or the equipment we have." But she could not specify exactly what happened.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said "our hearts are with the victims of this senseless act of violence."

