In August, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange paid for 16 rehabilitation courses, an operation, and equipment for seriously ill children

$41.210.09
48.240.05
ukenru
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 1712 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
12:34 PM • 6708 views
Zelenskyy compared drone attack on Poland to annexation of Crimea
12:15 PM • 11639 views
Russia attacked Poland so that Ukraine would not receive new air defense systems before winter - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:15 PM • 11247 views
Rising COVID-19 incidence: Ministry of Health explains whether mask mandate will return to Ukraine
11:02 AM • 11869 views
NBU again kept the key policy rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 13451 views
Finance Minister Marchenko commented on the preparation of the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 13394 views
Ministry of Economy on the new Labor Code: almost ready for submission to the Verkhovna Rada
September 11, 07:11 AM • 19074 views
Poland reacts to Russian drone invasion: air traffic in the east of the country restricted until winter
September 11, 05:01 AM • 42171 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 45196 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5m/s
33%
755mm
Popular news
Charlie Kirk Murder: US Denies Arrest of SuspectsSeptember 11, 05:25 AM • 6612 views
Drone attack on Ukraine on September 11: Air defense destroyed 62 enemy UAVsPhotoSeptember 11, 06:42 AM • 19248 views
Invasion of Polish airspace by Russian UAVs: Warsaw convenes emergency UN Security Council meetingSeptember 11, 07:22 AM • 19456 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 15930 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 16527 views
Publications
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
02:08 PM • 1682 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 16862 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 42162 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 101903 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 91743 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Alexander Stubb
Mykhailo Fedorov
William, Prince of Wales
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhoto11:11 AM • 16873 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 16164 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 29028 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 93604 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 84499 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Bild
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

In August, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange paid for 16 rehabilitation courses, an operation, and equipment for seriously ill children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

In August 2025, DobroDiy provided assistance to seriously ill children totaling over UAH 633,000. 16 rehabilitation courses, an operation, equipment, and nutrition were financed.

In August, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange paid for 16 rehabilitation courses, an operation, and equipment for seriously ill children

The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy", founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka in August, provided assistance to seriously ill children totaling over UAH 633,000. Benefactors financed rehabilitation courses, operations, the purchase of medicines, equipment, and special nutrition, writes UNN.

In August 2025, we continued to work in priority areas, the most active of which is currently assistance to Ukrainian children and adolescents with severe diagnoses, pathologies, consequences of diseases and injuries.

- reported the Charity Exchange.

Specifically, "DobroDiy" financed:

  • 16 rehabilitation courses for a total amount of almost UAH 392,000;
    • an operation for Milana Petrova costing UAH 147,000;
      • a Baffin automatic verticalizer for Veronika Halytska for UAH 47,000;
        • enteral nutrition for 2-year-old Maria Masych, 3-year-old Tymofiy Tkachuk, and 13-year-old Nazar Vysochenko totaling over UAH 26,500;
          • brain MRI with anesthesiological monitoring for Yelyzaveta Tereshchenko costing UAH 5,000;
            • medications for the Regional Medical Center for Family Health totaling UAH 15,700.

              In addition, in August, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange celebrated its 11th anniversary and received a special award from the Association of Philanthropists of Ukraine "For the dignified representation and promotion of charity in Dnipropetrovsk region at the national level."

              In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, "DobroDiy" has already provided assistance totaling over UAH 134 million. Of these:

              • UAH 93.3 million was allocated to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine;
                • UAH 8.6 million — to medical institutions;
                  • UAH 18.1 million — to children and adolescents with severe diagnoses;
                    • UAH 13.9 million — to humanitarian initiatives and social projects.

                      For several years now, we have been working in conditions of crisis and numerous unfavorable factors. Each of us, remaining to live and work in Ukraine, paying taxes and helping the front, is deprived of the opportunity to make far-reaching plans. Despite this, we are grateful to everyone who supports our charitable projects!

                      - noted the Charity Exchange

                      You can join the current fundraising campaigns conducted by "DobroDiy" by following the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects.

                      Lilia Podolyak

                      SocietyHealth
                      Olena Sosedka
                      charity
                      Ukraine