In August, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange paid for 16 rehabilitation courses, an operation, and equipment for seriously ill children

The Charity Exchange "DobroDiy", founded by Olena and Yulia Sosedka in August, provided assistance to seriously ill children totaling over UAH 633,000. Benefactors financed rehabilitation courses, operations, the purchase of medicines, equipment, and special nutrition, writes UNN.

In August 2025, we continued to work in priority areas, the most active of which is currently assistance to Ukrainian children and adolescents with severe diagnoses, pathologies, consequences of diseases and injuries. - reported the Charity Exchange.

Specifically, "DobroDiy" financed:

16 rehabilitation courses for a total amount of almost UAH 392,000;

an operation for Milana Petrova costing UAH 147,000;

a Baffin automatic verticalizer for Veronika Halytska for UAH 47,000;

enteral nutrition for 2-year-old Maria Masych, 3-year-old Tymofiy Tkachuk, and 13-year-old Nazar Vysochenko totaling over UAH 26,500;

brain MRI with anesthesiological monitoring for Yelyzaveta Tereshchenko costing UAH 5,000;

medications for the Regional Medical Center for Family Health totaling UAH 15,700.

In addition, in August, the DobroDiy Charity Exchange celebrated its 11th anniversary and received a special award from the Association of Philanthropists of Ukraine "For the dignified representation and promotion of charity in Dnipropetrovsk region at the national level."

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, "DobroDiy" has already provided assistance totaling over UAH 134 million. Of these:

UAH 93.3 million was allocated to support the Defense Forces of Ukraine;

UAH 8.6 million — to medical institutions;

UAH 18.1 million — to children and adolescents with severe diagnoses;

UAH 13.9 million — to humanitarian initiatives and social projects.

For several years now, we have been working in conditions of crisis and numerous unfavorable factors. Each of us, remaining to live and work in Ukraine, paying taxes and helping the front, is deprived of the opportunity to make far-reaching plans. Despite this, we are grateful to everyone who supports our charitable projects! - noted the Charity Exchange

You can join the current fundraising campaigns conducted by "DobroDiy" by following the link: https://248.dp.ua/projects.