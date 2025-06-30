In 2025, the proportion of women among casino players increases - experts record a new trend in the market

In 2025, experts note a significant increase in the proportion of women among online casino users, particularly in the slot game segment. This is stated in a press release published on the EIN Presswire portal, UNN reports.

According to industry analysts, the gambling industry is rapidly changing, and the female audience is becoming increasingly active. One of the key drivers of this process has been the growing popularity of branded slots — games based on famous films, TV series, music brands, and cultural phenomena.

"Branded slots appeal to a wider audience, especially women, who appreciate high-quality visuals, a familiar plot, and emotional immersion," the study authors note.

Commenting on the impact of this global trend on the Ukrainian market, Casino UA Director Oleksandr Babenko emphasized that local operators are increasingly taking similar trends into account.

"We see that the demand for branded products is growing in Ukraine as well. This is especially noticeable among younger audiences and women. Ukrainian players quickly pick up on global trends, and now it is important for legal operators to adapt their game portfolios to new user expectations," Babenko said.

He also added that in a competitive market, the integration of modern solutions and popular brands into gaming content becomes not only a marketing tool but also a factor of long-term development.