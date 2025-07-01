$41.640.06
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

IMF postponed a number of benchmarks for Ukraine and added new ones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

The International Monetary Fund revised the EFF program for Ukraine, postponing and adding new structural benchmarks, while Ukraine is asking to change the structure of payments in 2025. All quantitative performance criteria as of the end of March have been met, and the total size of the IMF program remains $15.5 billion.

The International Monetary Fund, as part of the review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Ukraine, postponed some structural benchmarks and added four new ones, while Ukraine asked the Fund to change the payment structure under the program in 2025, the NBU reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The IMF, according to the National Bank, indicated that program performance indicators remain high. "All quantitative performance criteria as of the end of March this year have been met. One prior action and two structural benchmarks have also been implemented," the report says.

Four new structural benchmarks have been established, and the deadlines for some structural benchmarks have been revised to give the government additional time to complete key reforms.

- the NBU reported.

Given the updated balance of payments needs, as noted by the National Bank, "the Ukrainian side appealed to the mission with a request to change the structure of payments under the EFF program in 2025."

At the same time, the total size of the program remains unchanged (USD 15.5 billion).

