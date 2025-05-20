IMF mission started working on reviewing the program for Ukraine: what it means
Kyiv • UNN
The IMF mission has started work on reviewing the EFF program for Ukraine. They will discuss revenue mobilization, debt sustainability and reforms in the financial sector to attract funding.
The IMF mission on Tuesday, May 20, began work on the next review of the EFF program for Ukraine, which should allow to receive the next tranche from the Fund, UNN writes with reference to the NBU.
The IMF mission on the eighth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Ukraine started on May 20
On the eve, May 19, as indicated, a constituent meeting was held with the participation of the NBU, the Ministry of Finance and the IMF in a remote format.
The parties "discussed the progress of the program and the agenda of the mission." "Currently, all quantitative indicators are met. Two structural beacons have also been completed (one ahead of schedule), the others are being implemented in accordance with the approved plan," the NBU said.
The key topics for discussion during the mission, as noted, will be "plans to mobilize domestic revenues, ensure debt sustainability and continue structural reforms in the financial sector." Also, in the context of preparing for reconstruction, "promoting public investment management reform and reforming financial market infrastructure to attract private financing."
"The NBU's priority remains to curb inflation. We will discuss measures to reduce inflationary price pressure with our IMF colleagues. In addition, the focus is on opportunities for further currency liberalization," the regulator said.
"Consistent leadership support from the IMF and joint work on fulfilling all obligations under the EFF program is one of the main conditions for maintaining sustainable external financing, - said Andriy Pyshny, Chairman of the NBU. - The NBU, as always, is focused on the result."
