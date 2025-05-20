IMF mission started working on reviewing the program for Ukraine: what it means

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.
05:58 AM • 11767 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

May 19, 07:07 PM • 22458 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 73445 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 58989 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 177497 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 111814 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 304459 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 96111 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 78443 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 53469 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.3m/s
51%
744mm
Popular news

"We will not back down": Iran issued an ultimatum to the US regarding the nuclear deal

May 19, 09:38 PM • 22866 views

In Kyiv region, two teenage girls staged a brutal fight on the train: police are investigating the incident

May 19, 10:31 PM • 20658 views

Border guards of "Shkval" showed how drones effectively defeated the Russians in Luhansk region: details of the operation

May 19, 10:56 PM • 10018 views

The EU will approve the 17th package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, targeting the shadow fleet and energy sector - Estonian Foreign Minister

May 19, 11:48 PM • 12940 views

Britain, Canada and France threaten Israel with sanctions over new offensive in Gaza: Netanyahu has already reacted

01:41 AM • 13679 views
Publications

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts In recent weeks, the "Yabko" network, which sells Apple equipment, has been at the center of attention. The company is accused of having tax debts of almost UAH 100 million and of attempting to appropriate the logo of the American giant Apple. In particular, the American company filed a complaint with the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) against "Yabko" due to similarities in the logo. Who owns this network? What is known about its tax debts? Lobbying in the AMCU In February 2024, Apple Inc. filed a complaint with the AMCU against "Yabko" LLC and "Apple Juice" LLC (both companies are part of the "Yabko" network). The American company believes that the Ukrainian retailer is using a logo that is confusingly similar to the Apple trademark. According to Apple Inc., "Yabko" is using someone else's trademark, which contains images similar to Apple's protected trademarks. This, according to the American company, may mislead consumers. The AMCU has already launched an investigation into this case. If the committee finds a violation, "Yabko" may be forced to change its logo and pay a fine. Tax debts In addition to the logo scandal, "Yabko" is also accused of having tax debts. According to media reports, the company owes the state almost UAH 100 million. In February 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducted searches in "Yabko" offices in Kyiv as part of an investigation into tax evasion. According to the SBU, the company's officials evaded paying taxes on a large scale. The investigation is ongoing. If the company's guilt is proven, its officials may face criminal liability. Who is behind "Yabko"? The "Yabko" network is owned by Ukrainian businessman Filip Hrushko. He founded the company in 2017. Before "Yabko," Hrushko was engaged in the sale of Apple equipment through other companies. In particular, he was the founder of "iLand" LLC and "iPeople" LLC. Hrushko positions "Yabko" as an official Apple reseller in Ukraine. However, the American company has not officially confirmed this status. "Yabko" today Today, "Yabko" is one of the largest retailers of Apple equipment in Ukraine. The network has dozens of stores in Kyiv and other cities. The company offers a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and accessories. "Yabko" also provides warranty and post-warranty service for Apple equipment. Despite the scandals and investigations, "Yabko" continues to operate in the Ukrainian market. The company plans to further expand its network and increase sales.

05:58 AM • 11811 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 62323 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 88783 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 177551 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

May 19, 09:01 AM • 304491 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Joe Biden

Kanye West

J. D. Vance

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

White House

Spain

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 41071 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 41138 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 127783 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 131752 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 217472 views
Actual

The New York Times

ChatGPT

FAB-250

Telegram

Facebook

IMF mission started working on reviewing the program for Ukraine: what it means

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The IMF mission has started work on reviewing the EFF program for Ukraine. They will discuss revenue mobilization, debt sustainability and reforms in the financial sector to attract funding.

IMF mission started working on reviewing the program for Ukraine: what it means

The IMF mission on Tuesday, May 20, began work on the next review of the EFF program for Ukraine, which should allow to receive the next tranche from the Fund, UNN writes with reference to the NBU.

The IMF mission on the eighth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program for Ukraine started on May 20

- reported in the NBU.

On the eve, May 19, as indicated, a constituent meeting was held with the participation of the NBU, the Ministry of Finance and the IMF in a remote format.

The parties "discussed the progress of the program and the agenda of the mission." "Currently, all quantitative indicators are met. Two structural beacons have also been completed (one ahead of schedule), the others are being implemented in accordance with the approved plan," the NBU said.

The key topics for discussion during the mission, as noted, will be "plans to mobilize domestic revenues, ensure debt sustainability and continue structural reforms in the financial sector." Also, in the context of preparing for reconstruction, "promoting public investment management reform and reforming financial market infrastructure to attract private financing."

"The NBU's priority remains to curb inflation. We will discuss measures to reduce inflationary price pressure with our IMF colleagues. In addition, the focus is on opportunities for further currency liberalization," the regulator said.

"Consistent leadership support from the IMF and joint work on fulfilling all obligations under the EFF program is one of the main conditions for maintaining sustainable external financing, - said Andriy Pyshny, Chairman of the NBU. - The NBU, as always, is focused on the result."

The IMF advises Ukraine to increase VAT and luxury taxes in 202605.05.25, 13:05 • 9241 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Ukraine
Brent
$65.30
Bitcoin
$106,096.00
S&P 500
$5,957.61
Tesla
$341.13
Газ TTF
$35.23
Золото
$3,219.50
Ethereum
$2,557.23