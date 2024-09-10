IMF demands appointment of supervisory board and chairman of Ukrenergo - Shmyhal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
IMF demands appointment of supervisory board and chairman of Ukrenergo - Shmyhal

IMF demands appointment of supervisory board and chairman of Ukrenergo - Shmyhal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27373 views

Prime Minister Shmyhal said that the IMF and European partners demand the appointment of new members of the Supervisory Board and the Chairman of the Board of Ukrenergo. This is one of the indicators of the cooperation program with the IMF.

The IMF and European partners demand the appointment of members of the Supervisory Board and the future Chairman of the Board as one of the indicators of the cooperation program. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference on the results of the government's work, according to a correspondent of UNN

The competition for the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo has been held. There is a shortlist of five candidates. It is up to the Minister of Energy to appoint one or three of them, there is a choice. The appointments will be made in accordance with the OECD principles and the ongoing corporate reform

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, he has not spoken to members of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo and does not know the reasons for his dismissal.

We are in communication with the IMF, which, together with our European partners, has set one of the program's indicators to appoint members of the Supervisory Board and the future Chairman of the Board in accordance with OECD principles. These principles will obviously be included in the parameters of our relations with our partners. I do not have any other additional information

 , he said.

Recall 

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Office has decided to dismiss the head of Ukrenergo , Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. He has to write a letter of resignation of his own free will. The reason is the incomplete construction of the protective structures around Ukrenergo's substations.

Subsequently, the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo confirmed that it had decided to terminate the powers of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi as the Chairman of the Company's Management Board early by agreement of the parties. Daniel Dobbeny, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo, and Peder Andreasen, a member of the Supervisory Board, submitted their written notices of early termination of their powers as members of the company's Supervisory Board. 

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi himself stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of Ukrenergo substations

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics

