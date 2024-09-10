IMF demands appointment of supervisory board and chairman of Ukrenergo - Shmyhal

The IMF and European partners demand the appointment of members of the Supervisory Board and the future Chairman of the Board as one of the indicators of the cooperation program. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a press conference on the results of the government's work, according to a correspondent of UNN .

The competition for the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo has been held. There is a shortlist of five candidates. It is up to the Minister of Energy to appoint one or three of them, there is a choice. The appointments will be made in accordance with the OECD principles and the ongoing corporate reform - Shmyhal said.

According to him, he has not spoken to members of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo and does not know the reasons for his dismissal.

We are in communication with the IMF, which, together with our European partners, has set one of the program's indicators to appoint members of the Supervisory Board and the future Chairman of the Board in accordance with OECD principles. These principles will obviously be included in the parameters of our relations with our partners. I do not have any other additional information , he said.

Recall

The Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Office has decided to dismiss the head of Ukrenergo , Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. He has to write a letter of resignation of his own free will. The reason is the incomplete construction of the protective structures around Ukrenergo's substations.

Subsequently, the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo confirmed that it had decided to terminate the powers of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi as the Chairman of the Company's Management Board early by agreement of the parties. Daniel Dobbeny, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NPC Ukrenergo, and Peder Andreasen, a member of the Supervisory Board, submitted their written notices of early termination of their powers as members of the company's Supervisory Board.

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi himself stated that his dismissal was not related to the protection of Ukrenergo substations.