I'm not sure it exists: Zelensky on Scholz's “peace plan”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is not aware of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's peace plan and is not sure that it exists at all. He said this at the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform, an UNN correspondent reports.

"I don't know anything about Scholz's (German Chancellor Olaf Scholz - ed.) peace plan. There can be no plans without Ukraine about Ukraine. I am not even sure that such a plan exists," Zelensky said.

Recall

Earlier, the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported, citing its own sources, that Scholz was allegedly developing a "peace plan" that would accelerate the end of the war by handing over the occupied Ukrainian territories to Russia.