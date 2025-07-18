Illegally registered a land plot in the center of Kyiv: state registrar from Kyiv City State Administration served with suspicion notice

In Kyiv, a state registrar of the Department for Registration Issues of the Executive Body of the Kyiv City Council (KMDA) was notified of suspicion for illegally registering the right of permanent use of a land plot in the center of the capital. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

It was established that the suspect, acting in the interests of a private company, with the aim of obtaining unlawful gain, illegally, on the basis of a court decision that had long been canceled, registered the right of permanent use of a plot on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv for it. At the same time, another private company used part of this plot - the statement says.

It is noted that as a result of the illegal actions of the state registrar, the legal user suffered losses in the amount of over 14 million hryvnias.

The suspect's actions are qualified as complicity in fraud, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, on an especially large scale (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). She is also suspected of abusing her powers as a state registrar for the purpose of obtaining unlawful gain (Part 3 of Article 365-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and unauthorized alteration of information processed in automated systems, committed by a person who has access to it, and which caused significant damage (Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Over four years of the open land market, Ukrainians have invested over 30 billion hryvnias, concluding 339,644 agreements and selling over 636 thousand hectares. The average cost per hectare increased by 60% to 60.7 thousand UAH.