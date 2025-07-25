Illegal logging organized for UAH 42 million: four officials in Lviv region served with suspicion notices

$41.770.01
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:49 PM • 1468 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 4266 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15323 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM • 18898 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
10:08 AM • 40833 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 45880 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
09:03 AM • 82292 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 47953 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
July 25, 07:59 AM • 42026 views
Ukraine is ready to buy 10 Patriot systems, three are already available - Zelenskyy
July 24, 06:46 PM • 70237 views
Nazariy Husakov defrauded benefactors of UAH 1.3 million: he was served with a notice of suspicion
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as head of the cybersecurity centerJuly 25, 05:55 AM • 36772 views
In occupied Donetsk, a hit on a Russian army location is reported: what is knownJuly 25, 05:59 AM • 40494 views
Kyivan brutally beaten for remark on sports ground, attackers detained - policeJuly 25, 06:08 AM • 60059 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 79323 views
Director and serviceman Yaroslav Hrubych lost an arm at the front11:50 AM • 16015 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?02:49 PM • 1464 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 15318 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical theses09:04 AM • 79370 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 83891 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 103899 views
Oleh Syniehubov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Keith Kellogg
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 231188 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 346272 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 426695 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 428087 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 414415 views
Su-34
Dassault Mirage 2000
An-178
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot

Illegal logging organized for UAH 42 million: four officials in Lviv region served with suspicion notices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1256 views

The suspects have been served with suspicion notices for illegal logging that caused environmental damage exceeding UAH 42 million. Over three years, they groundlessly issued felling permits, destroying over 9,500 trees.

Illegal logging organized for UAH 42 million: four officials in Lviv region served with suspicion notices

Law enforcement agencies have notified four officials in Lviv region of suspicion for large-scale illegal logging, which caused environmental damage exceeding 42 million hryvnias. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation established that during 2020-2023, four suspects, holding leadership positions or acting as directors of forestry enterprises, groundlessly issued logging permits.

As a result of illegal large-scale logging of trees in mixed-age and mixed forest stands, over 9,500 trees were destroyed. Preliminary environmental damage is estimated at more than 42 million hryvnias.

The suspects have been notified of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 4 of Art. 246 (illegal logging or illegal transportation, storage, sale of timber);
    • Part 3 of Art. 365 (exceeding authority or official powers by a law enforcement officer).

      The sanctions of the articles provide for imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

      Recall

      On Friday, July 25, police and SBU officers conducted searches at the administrative buildings of the Lviv City Council. Oleg Polishchuk, director of LKP "Rembud", former acting head of Frankivsk district administration Oksana Strumelyak, and head of Halych district administration Halyna Hladik came under suspicion of embezzling almost 2 million hryvnias of budget funds.

      Later, law enforcement agencies officially announced suspicion of embezzlement of UAH 1.7 million of budget funds to the aforementioned officials.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyCrimes and emergencies
      Lviv Oblast
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Tesla
