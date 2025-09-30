$41.320.16
Illegal groundwater extraction worth UAH 120 million uncovered in Mykolaiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

In Mykolaiv region, prosecutors uncovered a large-scale scheme of illegal subsoil use, which caused over UAH 120 million in damages to the state. The director of a company in Bashtanka district is suspected of illegal groundwater extraction for the production and sale of drinking water.

Illegal groundwater extraction worth UAH 120 million uncovered in Mykolaiv region

In Mykolaiv region, prosecutors uncovered a large-scale scheme of illegal subsoil use, which caused damages to the state exceeding UAH 120 million. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

The director of one of the companies in Bashtanka district has been notified of suspicion of illegal extraction of minerals of national importance – groundwater, reports the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office.

2 billion in losses: investigation into negligence of former Ministry of Defense official completed30.09.25, 14:25 • 5490 views

According to the investigation, from January 2024 to September 2025, the director of the company, together with another person, illegally extracted groundwater without proper permission.

The extracted resources were then used for the production, bottling, and sale of drinking water to the population, which is a gross violation of subsoil legislation.

According to the calculations, the damage caused to the state as a result of illegal mineral extraction exceeds UAH 120 million. 

- reported the PGO.

During the searches, law enforcement officers seized an electric pump, 10 production facilities for bottling and labeling products, over 2,000 containers with finished water, almost 900 empty containers, labeling equipment, and documentation with draft records.

The issue of choosing a pre-trial measure for the suspect and seizing the confiscated evidence is currently being decided.

An illegal laboratory in a nature reserve in Vinnytsia region produced narcotic substances29.09.25, 16:54 • 2792 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine