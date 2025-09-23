I'll let you know in a month: Trump responded whether he supports Putin

US President Donald Trump said he would answer in a month whether he still supports Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Trump said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.

Details

When asked if Trump still supports Putin, the US President replied: "I'll let you know in a month."

Recall

During a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will try to convince the US administration to join the security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies.