Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 9362 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 26033 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 20439 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 49330 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 39577 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 37407 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 50143 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 49981 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 45453 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
I'll let you know in a month: Trump responded whether he supports Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

US President Donald Trump stated that he would answer the question about supporting Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a month. This happened during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US President Donald Trump said he would answer in a month whether he still supports Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Trump said this during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, UNN reports.

Details

When asked if Trump still supports Putin, the US President replied: "I'll let you know in a month."

Recall

During a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will try to convince the US administration to join the security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Vladimir Putin
United Nations General Assembly
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine