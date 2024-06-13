If Ukraine falls, Europe falls - Austin

If Ukraine falls, Europe falls. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during a briefing, and stressed that the Contact Group in the Ramstein format will continue to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and security, UNN correspondent reports.

Ukraine means a lot to the United States and to other countries. If Ukraine falls under Putin's boot, then Europe will fall. If Putin sinks Ukraine, he will then be encouraged to go further, and this will move to a much more dangerous stage - Austin said.

According to him, the Defense Contact Group will continue to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and security.

We will continue to stand up to Putin's aggression and his crimes. We will provide air defense for Ukraine so that it can defend its skies and we will provide what it needs - said Austin.

Addendum

Argentina joined the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense (in the Reimstein format).

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), a coalition of about 50 countries that meets monthly to discuss Ukraine's security needs, first met in April 2022. Since its first meeting, UDCG member countries have collectively provided more than $95 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, as of the end of April 2024, the Pentagon said.