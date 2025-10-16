If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, we will intervene - Trump
Kyiv • UNN
US President Trump stated that the US and Israel will intervene if Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza. This was not part of the agreement, and they will have no choice but to intervene.
US President Donald Trump said that if Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, the US and Israel will have no choice but to intervene. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, reports UNN.
Details
"If Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not part of the deal, we will have no choice but to intervene and kill them," Trump wrote.
Recall
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday threatened to resume hostilities if Hamas does not comply with the terms of the US-backed ceasefire agreement that ended the war in Gaza.