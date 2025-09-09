Results of the round table "Identification of Veterans in the Justice System: Challenges and Opportunities for Ukraine"

$41.250.03
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
September 9, 07:55 AM • 33979 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
September 9, 07:10 AM • 60188 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
September 9, 07:01 AM • 53397 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 33609 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29202 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 28002 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 39927 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 58274 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 29323 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - Reuters
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
September 9, 07:10 AM • 60184 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 07:01 AM • 53393 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
Results of the round table "Identification of Veterans in the Justice System: Challenges and Opportunities for Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

On September 5, 2025, a round table "Identification of Veterans in the Justice System: Challenges and Opportunities for Ukraine" was held. The event was organized to discuss the consideration of veterans' status in criminal proceedings and the protection of their rights.

Results of the round table "Identification of Veterans in the Justice System: Challenges and Opportunities for Ukraine"

On September 5, 2025, a round table discussion titled "Identification of Veterans in the Justice System: Challenges and Opportunities for Ukraine" was held at the Ukrainian House. The event was organized by the public organization "L.I.I.D. Foundation" with the support of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine and the International Renaissance Foundation, as reported by UNN.

The event was held with the aim of a professional dialogue between key bodies involved in the justice system regarding an extremely relevant issue: the identification of veterans in criminal proceedings. This is an important issue for protecting the rights of veterans who come to the attention of law enforcement and judicial bodies.

After all, timely identification of a veteran's status is aimed at taking into account their status and basic needs without discrimination. This is key to ensuring the right of a person who fought to a fair trial and access to rehabilitation mechanisms. It is a guarantee that society does not leave its defenders alone with a system that is not always able to take into account traumatic war experience or the consequences of PTSD, addictions, or other invisible wounds.

The L.I.I.D. Foundation highlighted its own conviction, based on international practice: the punitive function should give way to rehabilitation – justice should take into account the difficult experience of veterans.

That is why representatives of various institutions were invited to a meaningful discussion to jointly develop effective approaches to solving the pressing problem.

At the event, the L.I.I.D. Foundation presented the results of its research on the stated topic, after which the issue was discussed by representatives of key bodies. During the discussion, the participants expressed their opinions and together a strategy for further steps to improve the system of identifying veterans in justice was developed.

The material was prepared with the support of the International Renaissance Foundation. The material reflects the position of the authors and does not necessarily reflect the position of the International Renaissance Foundation.

Antonina Tumanova

Business News
Ukraine