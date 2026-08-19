ICC condemned U.S. sanctions against the court's president and other staff members
Kyiv • UNN
The International Criminal Court condemned U.S. sanctions against its president and staff, calling them an undermining of the rule of law. The court will continue its work, supporting its staff and victims of international crimes.
The International Criminal Court condemned the sanctions imposed by the United States against its president, Tomoko Akane, and other employees of the institution. This is stated in an ICC statement on Tuesday, August 18, UNN reports.
Details
The Court said that the recent U.S. sanctions against its personnel undermine the rule of law. The ICC also emphasized that it would continue its work and support its staff and victims of international crimes.
We support our staff and victims of crimes
Earlier on Tuesday, the United States imposed sanctions against the Court’s president, Tomoko Akane, accusing the ICC of politicizing its activities. Washington has already repeatedly imposed restrictions on Court personnel because of its investigations into Israel, a U.S. ally.
The United States, China, Russia, and Israel have not ratified the Rome Statute—the founding treaty of the ICC—and do not recognize the Court’s jurisdiction.