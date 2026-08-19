ICC condemned U.S. sanctions against the court's president and other staff members

$44.690.0151.810.10
ukenru
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 38327 views
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 45533 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
August 18, 03:54 PM • 38383 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1
Exclusive
August 18, 03:05 PM • 26491 views
Russia has damaged more than 900 sports facilities since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
August 18, 02:33 PM • 40007 views
From direct investment to joint production: how Ukrainian defense companies are winning over the global arms market
August 18, 01:15 PM • 19707 views
Zelenskyy submitted nominations for the appointment of Khmara and Sybiha; the vote will take place tomorrow — MP
Exclusive
August 18, 11:34 AM • 44142 views
The Ministry of Finance is ready to help develop clarification on the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
August 18, 09:59 AM • 41836 views
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
August 18, 08:44 AM • 23078 views
Rada expects President to submit nominations for defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP
August 18, 09:52 AM • 21329 views
Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did beforePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3.2m/s
70%
745mm
Popular news
Liberia has agreed to accept up to 1,200 migrants from third countries deported from the USAugust 18, 07:49 PM • 4482 views
France to expel two Iranian diplomats after incident involving French nationals in TehranAugust 18, 08:05 PM • 3302 views
The United States imposed sanctions on International Criminal Court President Tomoko AkaneAugust 18, 08:37 PM • 5492 views
ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard has diedAugust 18, 09:40 PM • 3948 views
Russian disinformation intensifies ahead of elections in Germany amid the rise of the AfDAugust 18, 10:16 PM • 2874 views
Publications
Khmara will retire from military service to head the Ministry of Defense — when to expect the appointmentPhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 05:43 PM • 38327 views
A decorative rabbit in an apartment: what you need to know before getting a pet
Exclusive
August 18, 04:15 PM • 45533 views
Student deferments will be checked through registers: what is changing before September 1August 18, 03:54 PM • 38383 views
From direct investment to joint production: how Ukrainian defense companies are winning over the global arms market
Exclusive
August 18, 02:33 PM • 40007 views
The Ministry of Finance is ready to help develop clarification on the taxation of aircraft leasing
Exclusive
August 18, 11:34 AM • 44142 views
Actual people
Rafael Grossi
Berezhna Tetiana Vasylivna
Vitaliy Bezgin
Andrii Butenko
Taras Vysotskyi
Actual places
Baghdad
France
Vietnam
Belgium
Syria
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 65051 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 70466 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 77648 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 75144 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 103800 views
Actual
Falcon 9
Technology
FIFA (video game series)
Heating
IPad Pro

ICC condemned U.S. sanctions against the court's president and other staff members

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2416 views

The International Criminal Court condemned U.S. sanctions against its president and staff, calling them an undermining of the rule of law. The court will continue its work, supporting its staff and victims of international crimes.

ICC condemned U.S. sanctions against the court's president and other staff members

The International Criminal Court condemned the sanctions imposed by the United States against its president, Tomoko Akane, and other employees of the institution. This is stated in an ICC statement on Tuesday, August 18, UNN reports.

Details

The Court said that the recent U.S. sanctions against its personnel undermine the rule of law. The ICC also emphasized that it would continue its work and support its staff and victims of international crimes.

We support our staff and victims of crimes

- the ICC stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United States imposed sanctions against the Court’s president, Tomoko Akane, accusing the ICC of politicizing its activities. Washington has already repeatedly imposed restrictions on Court personnel because of its investigations into Israel, a U.S. ally.

The United States, China, Russia, and Israel have not ratified the Rome Statute—the founding treaty of the ICC—and do not recognize the Court’s jurisdiction.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World