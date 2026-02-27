IAEA secured local ceasefire for repair of ZNPP line

The IAEA has achieved a local ceasefire to repair a line to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the organization announced on Friday, UNN writes.

Another local ceasefire, brokered by the IAEA, has come into effect to allow the restoration of the 330 kV backup power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. - the IAEA reported.



"Demining work is underway to ensure safe access for repair crews," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Korikov named ZNPP the biggest problem for nuclear safety in 2025