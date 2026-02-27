$43.210.03
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 9046 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 11962 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 24372 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 41564 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 37807 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 36005 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 31255 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 50155 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22674 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 111726 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
IAEA secured local ceasefire for repair of ZNPP line

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

The IAEA has negotiated a local ceasefire to restore the 330 kV backup power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Demining operations are underway to allow access for repair crews.

IAEA secured local ceasefire for repair of ZNPP line

The IAEA has achieved a local ceasefire to repair a line to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the organization announced on Friday, UNN writes.

Another local ceasefire, brokered by the IAEA, has come into effect to allow the restoration of the 330 kV backup power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

- the IAEA reported.

"Demining work is underway to ensure safe access for repair crews," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

Korikov named ZNPP the biggest problem for nuclear safety in 202512.02.26, 15:16 • 4948 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
International Atomic Energy Agency
Zaporizhzhia