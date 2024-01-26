IAEA Head announces visit to Zaporizhzhya NPP

Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he would visit Zaporizhzhia NPP in the next two weeks. He told journalists about this after a briefing for the UN Security Council on January 25, UNN reports.

I'm preparing to return to Zaporizhzhia. I'll be there in the next 10 days, then in Kyiv and Russia - Grossi said.

He noted that he will lead the upcoming 16th rotation of IAEA experts to ZNPP.

"I'm going to lead another rotation, this will be the 16th staff rotation, so I'm going with a few experts, the number of experts that are there will come back, but the most important thing I'm going to do is I'm going to talk to the management there, the Russian management of the plant. I will see how the water issue is being resolved," Mr. Grossi said.

