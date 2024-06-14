IAEA: explosions were heard near the occupied ZNPP
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, including one mine explosion near a cooling pond, raising serious concerns about the unstable situation at the plant, according to an IAEA team present there.
A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who are at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant reported hearing explosions, including near the plant, for several days last week.According to the IAEA press service, one of the mines located near the ZNPP cooling pond exploded on June 11, UNN reports .
Details
There was no physical damage or injuries during the explosion. The IAEA team did not specify its cause.
However, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi noted that "this explosion, which occurred so close to the plant, is a matter of grave concern and exacerbates an already fragile situation.
