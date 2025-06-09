I will give my house and my guards: Usyk called on Trump to come to Ukraine and "open his eyes" to the war

World boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk, in an interview with CNN, emotionally appealed to American leader Donald Trump, urging him to "open his eyes" to the war in Ukraine. The athlete criticized the US president's statements about the ability to quickly stop the war and suggested that he come to Kyiv, live in conditions of constant shelling and see everything with his own eyes. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN Sports.

The athlete called on the politician not to ignore the war in Ukraine and offered him to see its consequences with his own eyes.

Donald Trump, please open your eyes, help my people – Usyk told CNN.

The boxer also criticized Trump's громкие statements about the quick end to the war.

He must be responsible for the words he said. He said that in a month or a day he would stop this war. He is not responsible for his words. Why is he talking? – said the boxer.

He offered Trump his own house to visit Ukraine so that he could personally feel the conditions in which Ukrainians live under shelling.

I offer him my house. Let him come to Ukraine. I will give him my house and my guards. I will ensure his complete safety. Let him live in my house for a week and see how missiles fly over him and how people live in Ukraine – said the athlete.

The boxer also called for Trump's visit to be secret in order to avoid a temporary cessation of Russian attacks.

Let him come and live for a week, not one day, but let him come secretly so that no one knows that he has arrived – added the heavyweight champion, explaining that if Moscow knows he is in the country, it will stop its attacks.

And when he arrives secretly, let him live somewhere in Obolon or Troeshchyna, where houses and residential buildings are being bombed. … Then he will understand what is happening - Usyk summed up.

