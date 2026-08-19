"I am engaged in a duel with Russian intelligence": the founder of the German defense startup Donaustahl said he faces an assassination threat

The founder of the German defense startup Donaustahl, Stefan Tuman, said that he fears an assassination attempt by Russian intelligence services. Tuman said this in an interview with the RTL television channel and Stern magazine, UNN reports.

According to him, German intelligence agencies warned him about a possible operation against him as early as the end of 2025.

Details

Tuman said that shortly before Christmas 2025, he received information from German intelligence services about an operation that Russian intelligence services were allegedly preparing against him.

"I am engaged in a duel with Russian military intelligence for my life," said the founder of Donaustahl.

According to him, because of the possible threat, he is effectively forced to live underground and regularly change his whereabouts.

Tuman also said that his usual lifestyle had changed significantly.

"I sleep in my office, next to the computer. I wake up, work, and go to bed," he described his daily routine.

The startup founder added that he tries to work constantly so that he thinks less about the possible danger.

"I work all the time, partly so that I don't think about the situation that has developed," Tuman noted.

Context

Earlier, on August 5, the German publication Die Zeit published an investigation discussing the alleged preparation of an assassination attempt against Stefan Tuman.

Donaustahl operates in the defense sector and develops military technologies. Against the backdrop of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, European intelligence services have repeatedly warned about the intensification of sabotage and intelligence activities by the Russian Federation in European countries.