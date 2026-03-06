Hungary to stop transit of goods for Ukraine - Orban names condition for resumption

Hungary will stop the transit of supplies vital for Ukraine until the Druzhba oil pipeline is launched. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in an interview with Kossuth Radio, UNN reports with reference to 24.hu.

Details

We have stopped supplying gasoline and diesel fuel to Ukraine, although we continue to supply it with electricity. We will also stop supplying goods vital for Ukraine that pass through Hungary. - stated the head of the Hungarian government.

He added that Ukraine's accession to the EU would allegedly destroy the Hungarian economy.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian law enforcement agencies in Budapest.