March 5, 11:07 PM • 13072 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 25601 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
March 5, 05:39 PM • 29711 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
March 5, 12:41 PM • 64090 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 110369 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 53595 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
March 5, 12:00 PM • 46367 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
March 5, 11:33 AM • 74369 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
March 5, 08:05 AM • 27605 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 51526 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Hungary to stop transit of goods for Ukraine - Orban names condition for resumption

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that the country would stop the transit of supplies vital for Ukraine. This will continue until the Druzhba oil pipeline is launched.

Hungary to stop transit of goods for Ukraine - Orban names condition for resumption

Hungary will stop the transit of supplies vital for Ukraine until the Druzhba oil pipeline is launched. This was stated by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in an interview with Kossuth Radio, UNN reports with reference to 24.hu.

Details

We have stopped supplying gasoline and diesel fuel to Ukraine, although we continue to supply it with electricity. We will also stop supplying goods vital for Ukraine that pass through Hungary.

- stated the head of the Hungarian government.

He added that Ukraine's accession to the EU would allegedly destroy the Hungarian economy.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the capture of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian law enforcement agencies in Budapest.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World