Hundreds of thousands of bicycles worth almost 12 million dollars imported to Ukraine - Customs Service
In the first five months of 2025, 223.4 thousand bicycles were imported to Ukraine for a total of almost 12 million dollars. This is 20% more than in the same period last year.
Bicycle import: fresh data for 2025 confirms the growth of two-wheeled vehicles supply. Compared to 2024, as of the beginning of summer, imports increased by 20%.
The bicycle riding season has already been activated, meanwhile, at the beginning of June, it is already possible to sum up the interim results - how many bicycles were imported into Ukraine in the period of previous months since the beginning of 2025.
In five months of 2025, 223.4 thousand bicycles were imported into Ukraine
It is also indicated that as of now it is 20% more than in the same period last year.
Financial aspect: the total cost of two-wheeled vehicles amounted to almost 12 million US dollars, reports the domestic customs service.
It is added that as a result of customs clearance of these goods, 158.7 million hryvnias of customs payments were paid to the state budget of Ukraine.
