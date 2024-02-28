$41.340.03
Hundreds of thousands are asked to evacuate due to the danger of wildfire in Australia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24910 views

Hundreds of thousands of residents of southeastern Australia were ordered to evacuate as extreme heat and catastrophic wildfire danger threatened to set off large-scale forest fires.

Several hundred thousand residents of southeastern Australia have been ordered to evacuate as extreme heat could cause large-scale forest fires to spread, Reuters reports , UNN.

Details

A bushfire emergency warning has been issued for large parts of the state of Victoria, which is facing its worst conditions in four years.

Emergency firefighting ratings were issued for large parts of Victoria, with the Wimmera region in the west receiving a catastrophic rating, the highest level of warning.

Mildura, a rural town of about 56,000 people, can reach 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit), the Bureau of Meteorology reported.

The fire's potential impact zone, which encompasses several rural towns, was defined as officials urged about 30,000 residents to leave their homes by Wednesday morning.

"Today will be a very difficult day for firefighters. Today is one of those days when communities may need to take immediate action in a very short time

said Jason Heffernan, Chief Officer of the Victorian Fire Service

Hundreds of firefighters were still battling a major bushfire near the town of Ballarat, 95 km (60 miles) west of Melbourne. The fire, which has been burning since last Thursday, has already destroyed six homes, killed livestock and burned more than 20,000 hectares (200 square kilometers).

Australia imposes sanctions on Russians involved in Navalny's death26.02.24, 16:00 • 22883 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Reuters
Australia
