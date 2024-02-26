Australia imposes sanctions on Russians involved in Navalny's death

On Monday, Australia imposed new sanctions restrictions on seven Russian colony employees involved in the ill-treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died earlier this month in a Siberian colony. This was reported by CNN, UNN.

Reportedly, the restrictions for the seven employees of the Russian colony relate to financial transactions and travel bans.

"Australia holds President Putin and the Russian government responsible for the treatment of Navalny and his death in custody," Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said in a statement.

As reported by UNN, over the weekend, the Australian government imposed additional financial sanctions on 37 organizations and visa bans on a number of Russian citizens involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories by Russia.

Since December 2022, Australia has repeatedly imposed Magnitsky sanctions on Russian citizens, when it first applied restrictions to Russians accused of poisoning Navalny in 2020.

Last week, the United States and the European Union imposed new sanctions on Russia in response to Navalny's death.