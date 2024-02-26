Australia imposes sanctions on Russians involved in Navalny's death

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29273 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 107004 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 68673 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 270956 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231225 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190427 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230267 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251410 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157399 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372106 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 84856 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 106884 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 72702 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 65500 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 39734 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 41967 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 107005 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 270956 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 211701 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 231225 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19561 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 27752 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67011 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74166 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Australia imposes sanctions on Russians involved in Navalny's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22883 views

Australia has imposed new sanctions against seven employees of a Russian colony involved in the ill-treatment of Alexei Navalny.

Australia imposes sanctions on Russians involved in Navalny's death

On Monday, Australia imposed new sanctions restrictions on seven Russian colony employees involved in the ill-treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died earlier this month in a Siberian colony. This was reported by CNN, UNN

Details 

Reportedly, the restrictions for the seven employees of the Russian colony relate to financial transactions and travel bans. 

"Australia holds President Putin and the Russian government responsible for the treatment of Navalny and his death in custody," Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said in a statement.

Add 

As reported by UNN, over the weekend, the Australian government imposed additional financial sanctions on 37 organizations and visa bans on a number of Russian citizens involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories by Russia.

Since December 2022, Australia has repeatedly imposed Magnitsky sanctions on Russian citizens, when it first applied restrictions to Russians accused of poisoning Navalny in 2020. 

Last week, the United States and the European Union imposed new sanctions on Russia in response to Navalny's death. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World
CNN
Australia
European Union
United States
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02