Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and Emily Resort donated a million hryvnias to the "Okhmatdyt" hospital for renovation and repair
Kyiv • UNN
Hryhoriy Kozlovskyy and Emily Resort donated 1 million hryvnias to the "Okhmatdyt" hospital for the renovation of premises. Previously, they had already allocated 3 million hryvnias to support the medical institution.
The "Okhmatdyt" Hospital of the Center for Pediatric Medicine received another significant assistance from Lviv philanthropist and businessman Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi and the Emily Resort hotel and recreation complex. They donated one million hryvnias for the renovation of premises and repair work in the hospital, reports UNN.
Your help is not just a contribution to the walls, but an investment in the health and comfort of our young patients. Thanks to philanthropists like you, we can create even better conditions for children's treatment
Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi has been actively supporting medical institutions and charitable initiatives for several years. In 2024 alone, more than 24 million hryvnias were transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and hospitals. In 2025, Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi and the Emily Resort complex allocated 3 million hryvnias to support "Okhmatdyt".
Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi emphasized: "Children are the future of Ukraine, and we cannot stand aside when it comes to their health and well-being. Helping is not a privilege, but a duty of everyone who has the opportunity to support those who need it".
Thanks to the initiatives of Hryhoriy Kozlovskyi and Emily Resort, Ukrainian hospitals receive the necessary resources to improve the conditions of treatment and rehabilitation of children.
Hryhoriy Petrovych Kozlovskyi, an entrepreneur and philanthropist from Lviv, is one of those who tirelessly helps Ukraine. The scope of his charitable activities includes support for defenders, medical institutions, the sports industry and public initiatives. Since the beginning of the war, he has focused on helping the Armed Forces, displaced persons and hospitals. Five examples of his charitable activities were presented in the special project "Code of Freedom".