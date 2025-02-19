How to sign documents with a notary if you have physical limitations: the Ministry of Justice explained

Persons with physical disabilities can sign documents through a representative in the presence of a notary if they cannot do so on their own. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, according to UNN.



To ensure the realization of the rights of persons with physical disabilities, there is a certain procedure that guarantees the expression of a person's will and the legal validity of a document, - the statement said.

If a person is unable to sign a document due to a physical disability or illness, he or she may authorize another person to do so in his or her presence and that of a notary. In this case, the document must state the reason why the person did not sign it themselves. It is important to note that the person in whose favor the document is being certified cannot sign the document.

If a person is unable to read a document due to visual impairment, the notary reads it aloud and makes a note of it. If a person has a hearing or speech impairment and can read, they have the right to sign the document themselves. If he or she cannot sign due to physical limitations, a person (sign language interpreter) must be present to confirm that the content of the document corresponds to the person's will. The signature of the sign language interpreter is placed after the text of the document. All signatures on the document must be made by hand.

Peculiarities of will certification

1. If the testator is unable to sign the will due to a physical limitation, the document may be signed by another person on his/her behalf in the presence of a notary.

2. If the testator is unable to read the will, the attestation must take place in the presence of at least two witnesses who must be fully capable.

3. They cannot be witnesses:

- a notary or other official certifying the will;

- heirs under a will;

- family members or close relatives of the heirs;

- persons who cannot read or sign a will.

4. The witnesses present at the certification of the will must read it aloud and sign the document.

5. The text of the will shall include information about the identity of the witnesses.

6. The use of a facsimile signature when certifying a will is not allowed.

7. If it is not possible to appear before a notary, the notarization of a will may take place outside the notary's office, but within the notary's district (at home, in a hospital, at the place of a legal entity, etc.). The certifying inscription shall indicate the place and reason why the action was performed outside the premises.

