How to sign documents with a notary if you have physical limitations: the Ministry of Justice explained

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

How to sign documents with a notary if you have physical limitations: the Ministry of Justice explained

How to sign documents with a notary if you have physical limitations: the Ministry of Justice explained

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Ministry of Justice has clarified the procedure for signing documents for persons with physical disabilities through a representative in the presence of a notary. Special conditions for certifying wills and working with people with visual or hearing impairments have been defined.

Persons with physical disabilities can sign documents through a representative in the presence of a notary if they cannot do so on their own. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, according to UNN.

To ensure the realization of the rights of persons with physical disabilities, there is a certain procedure that guarantees the expression of a person's will and the legal validity of a document,

- the statement said.

If a person is unable to sign a document due to a physical disability or illness, he or she may authorize another person to do so in his or her presence and that of a notary. In this case, the document must state the reason why the person did not sign it themselves. It is important to note that the person in whose favor the document is being certified cannot sign the document.

If a person is unable to read a document due to visual impairment, the notary reads it aloud and makes a note of it. If a person has a hearing or speech impairment and can read, they have the right to sign the document themselves. If he or she cannot sign due to physical limitations, a person (sign language interpreter) must be present to confirm that the content of the document corresponds to the person's will. The signature of the sign language interpreter is placed after the text of the document. All signatures on the document must be made by hand.

Peculiarities of will certification

1. If the testator is unable to sign the will due to a physical limitation, the document may be signed by another person on his/her behalf in the presence of a notary.

2. If the testator is unable to read the will, the attestation must take place in the presence of at least two witnesses who must be fully capable.

3. They cannot be witnesses:

- a notary or other official certifying the will;

- heirs under a will;

- family members or close relatives of the heirs;

- persons who cannot read or sign a will.

4. The witnesses present at the certification of the will must read it aloud and sign the document.

5. The text of the will shall include information about the identity of the witnesses.

6. The use of a facsimile signature when certifying a will is not allowed.

7. If it is not possible to appear before a notary, the notarization of a will may take place outside the notary's office, but within the notary's district (at home, in a hospital, at the place of a legal entity, etc.). The certifying inscription shall indicate the place and reason why the action was performed outside the premises.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers approved changes to military registration for people with disabilities. Disability data will be automatically displayed in the Reserve+ application.

Yulia Havryliuk

