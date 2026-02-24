How to choose a monitor for office and business tasks

$43.300.02
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 5548 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 21145 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
08:57 AM • 18280 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
08:32 AM • 17524 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 17422 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16363 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22569 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 40762 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 31032 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
Popular news
Garik Korogodsky's daughter explained why she joined the military serviceFebruary 24, 04:30 AM • 7964 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia committed a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 24, 05:31 AM • 5940 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 21032 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 10073 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 14288 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 3728 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
09:05 AM • 21147 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 43244 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 62892 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 66095 views
Actual
How to choose a monitor for office and business tasks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

A properly selected office monitor affects work comfort and productivity. It is important to consider the diagonal, business tasks, lighting, and duration of work.

How to choose a monitor for office and business tasks

An office monitor directly affects work comfort, concentration, and employee productivity. An incorrectly chosen screen tires the eyes faster and reduces efficiency throughout the day. At the same time, monitors for the office should take into account not only the diagonal but also business tasks, workplace lighting, and the duration of daily work. A competent and systematic approach will help you understand the key parameters, reports UNN.

Key characteristics of an office monitor

When choosing a monitor for work tasks, it is important to focus on stable image quality and convenience for long-term use. Office programs, spreadsheets, and email do not require maximum gaming frequency, but text clarity and uniform backlighting are of great importance. These parameters directly affect the reduction of eye strain.

The screen resolution is selected taking into account the diagonal and the distance to the user. For a standard workplace, Full HD and Quad HD models are optimal, as they provide sufficient pixel density without excessive load on the video card. IPS matrices remain a universal solution due to accurate color reproduction and wide viewing angles.

Ergonomics and ease of use

A work monitor should adapt to the user, not the other way around. The presence of height, tilt, and swivel adjustments allows you to maintain proper posture and reduce neck tension. This is especially important during an eight-hour workday.

Additional technologies, such as blue light reduction and flicker-free operation, increase comfort during long hours of work. Anti-glare coating helps avoid reflections from lamps and windows, which is relevant for offices with bright lighting and open-plan layouts.

Parameters to pay attention to

Even with the same purpose, office monitors can differ significantly in characteristics. For the device to meet business tasks and not create discomfort in work, it is important to evaluate the key technical parameters in advance:

  • screen diagonal – for the office, 22–27 inches is optimal for comfortable work with documents and multiple windows;
    • resolution – the higher the indicator, the clearer the text and graphics during long work;
      • matrix type – IPS provides stable colors and comfortable viewing from any angle;
        • refresh rate – 60–75 Hz is sufficient for office and business tasks;
          • connection interfaces – the presence of HDMI and DisplayPort simplifies connection to modern equipment.

            A competent combination of these parameters allows you to choose a monitor for specific company tasks. This reduces employee fatigue and increases the overall productivity of the workflow. COMFY's assortment includes solutions for various business formats.

            Choosing a monitor for business tasks

            For accounting, analytics, and working with spreadsheets, font clarity and the ability to place several windows simultaneously are important. In such cases, models with an increased diagonal and high resolution are convenient. This speeds up data processing and reduces the number of switches between programs.

            If a monitor is selected for meeting rooms or executive workplaces, attention should be paid to design and build quality. Reliable models with thin bezels and universal settings easily fit into a modern office and emphasize a business style.

            Choose equipment consciously and taking into account real tasks. Current models and advantageous offers are waiting for you on the comfy.ua website. Make your workspace more comfortable today.

            Lilia Podolyak

            Technology