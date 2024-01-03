How Swedish "Archer" works in Donetsk region

Since the beginning of the year, the defenders of Donetsk region have been armed with the latest Swedish artillery systems "Archer". The Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed how our defenders practice using them against the enemy, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the photographs show the work of artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, namely how they destroy Russian troops from self-propelled artillery systems "Archer" in January 2024 in Donetsk region.

Ukrainian artillerymen emphasize that the latest Swedish Archer artillery systems are capable of rapid and accurate target practice.

The photo was taken by Roman Chop in the 45th Airborne Brigade.

Optional

The Archer is a Swedish 155-mm self-propelled artillery system based on the Volvo A30D 6×6 chassis. Its firing range is 30-60 km. It can fire 20 rounds in 2.5 minutes and move at a speed of 65 km/h. The range is 650 km.