Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidy
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
How MHP brings veterans back to civilian life: the story of chef Yuriy Hrytsai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

Veteran Yuriy Hrytsai, after being wounded, underwent rehabilitation under the "MHP Poruch" program. He returned to cooking, became a program specialist and host of the project "Old World Cuisine of Ukraine", recreating more than 50 dishes.

How MHP brings veterans back to civilian life: the story of chef Yuriy Hrytsai

Yurii Hrytsai, a veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war, chef, specialist of the "MHP Poruch" program, and host of the "Old World Cuisine of Ukraine" project, shared how the war changed his life, what helped him rehabilitate after an injury, and why cooking became not only a profession but also a way to support other veterans. He shared his story in an interview with Hromadske Radio, as reported by UNN.

Yurii Hrytsai was born in Poltava region. By profession, he is a military engineer, but he had a talent for cooking since childhood. Later, fate led him to the French Foreign Legion, where he gained not only military but also culinary experience.

After his service, the veteran worked in the hospitality industry abroad, visiting over fifty countries, including Croatia, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. According to him, cooking helped him integrate into various societies, as food is a universal language understood everywhere.

But when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, he returned home without hesitation. He joined the National Guard and went to the front. There, he was wounded, which became a serious challenge.

After demobilization, Yurii underwent rehabilitation within the "MHP Poruch" program, which supports military personnel, veterans, and their families. Thanks to this, he returned to an active life and his profession.

"It was the cooperation of doctors, psychologists, psychotherapists, neuropathologists, and myself that led to me getting back on my feet and starting to enjoy going to work, doing what I love very much, and giving these emotions to other people," he said.

At MHP, an individual workplace was created for him, and he was provided with a course of treatment, physical, and psychological support.

One of the most striking projects in which the veteran participated was the cultural and educational series "Old World Cuisine of Ukraine," implemented by the National Museum of Folk Architecture and Life of Ukraine together with the "MHP-Hromadi" foundation.

Together with his colleague Iryna Rudnevska, he recreated over 50 traditional Ukrainian dishes that were prepared in the 18th century and mentioned by Ivan Kotliarevsky in "Eneida."

"I believe that this project turned out to be powerful, beautiful, bright, and very tasty. And I am very glad that I had the opportunity to work on it," he emphasized.

According to Hrytsai, the preparation resembled a scientific expedition: historians and ethnographers searched for ancient recipes, and cooks recreated them in modern conditions. Traditional products were used — hemp oil, buckwheat flour, local vegetables, and cereals.

Yurii Hrytsai noted that MHP is one of the few companies that systematically supports veterans.

"We have over 2,800 employees currently at the front, 800 are demobilized veterans who are working. We are also creating new inclusive workplaces. In addition, we support the development of veteran businesses. More than 110 such businesses have now been opened thanks to the microgrant competitions "Do Your Own" and "Do Your Own 2.0" with the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi." That is, the guys are given grants, they open their businesses and do something for Ukraine and for themselves. This is all thanks to the company I work for," he emphasized.

Over the past two years, MHP has launched the microgrant competitions "Do Your Own" and "Do Your Own 2.0," thanks to which veterans have already opened over 110 businesses: from farms to coffee shops and workshops.

Psychological support is no less important. Hrytsai emphasizes that working with a psychologist should be a normal practice for every soldier after the front.

"The brain is an organ, it also needs to be treated. Don't be afraid, don't be ashamed - it's normal," he explained.

In addition to cooking, the veteran is working on a book. He has already written an autobiographical culinary work in Poltava surzhyk.

"I want to do this in two languages - English and Ukrainian, and I have even found someone in London who translates surzhyk, because the book is written in Poltava surzhyk.

It's an easy-to-read book - my autobiography, unfinished, of course. I gave it to some people to read and they cried - in a good way. I wanted to and I wrote it, now all that's left is to publish it," Yurii said.

According to him, publishing the book can become another way not only to share his own story but also to help veterans understand that returning to peaceful life is possible.

Reference

"MHP Poruch" is a program of individual support and comprehensive assistance for military personnel, veterans, and their families. It is aimed at company employees and residents of communities where MHP enterprises are present - currently, this includes 13 regions of Ukraine.

The program supports military personnel, veterans, and their families during service and after returning from the war.

The Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi" is a national leader in the field of sustainable community development, which has been implementing systemic changes in 700+ settlements in 13 regions of Ukraine for over 10 years. The Foundation works where support is most needed - from frontline territories to the most remote villages, uniting the efforts of business, government, and communities. The Foundation is among the TOP-20 largest charitable organizations in Ukraine according to Forbes. Among its priorities are supporting military personnel, veterans, and their families within the "MHP Poruch" program, comprehensive community development, assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, and affirming Ukrainian identity.

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Poltava Oblast
charity
National Guard of Ukraine
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Croatia
Ukraine
London