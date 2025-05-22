How Kyiv is preparing schools and kindergartens for the new academic year: Kyiv City State Administration announced the details

$41.440.05
46.910.26
ukenru
The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 13379 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 21632 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
09:24 AM • 79989 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM • 58981 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 109706 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 183223 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 162046 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 153034 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 328954 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 117680 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.7m/s
28%
747mm
Popular news

To sign a memorandum, Ukraine needs a new leader - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

May 22, 04:46 AM • 73604 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack

May 22, 05:39 AM • 75941 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 64200 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

10:28 AM • 40263 views

Chris Brown released on bail: singer's world tour may be resumed

11:16 AM • 32786 views
Publications

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?
Exclusive

09:24 AM • 79989 views

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 140743 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 328954 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 271799 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 361273 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

Yuriy Kosiuk

Maia Sandu

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Germany

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Chris Brown released on bail: singer's world tour may be resumed

11:16 AM • 33682 views

"I hope that next year's Eurovision will take place in Vienna and without Israel" - the winner of this year's competition JJ

10:28 AM • 41148 views

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

May 22, 07:48 AM • 65034 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 143197 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 165077 views
Actual

Forbes

Bild

Financial Times

El País

How Kyiv is preparing schools and kindergartens for the new academic year: Kyiv City State Administration announced the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

New shelters are being built in schools and kindergartens in Kyiv, and kitchen units are also being modernized. 2.3 billion hryvnias have been allocated for preparation for the new academic year.

How Kyiv is preparing schools and kindergartens for the new academic year: Kyiv City State Administration announced the details

Kyiv is preparing for the new academic year under martial law - focusing on shelters, construction of dual-purpose facilities and infrastructure modernization. This was reported by the Kyiv City Council, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondriivskyi, three new shelters have already been built in the capital in 2024: two in the Darnytskyi district and one in the Obolonskyi district.

The capital's education system still needs additional shelters: today, about 81% of the necessary places in schools are available. That is why some educational institutions still have a second shift. In kindergartens, the security rate is about 93% - this is not enough to fully cover the needs, but we see progress. The largest deficit remains in the Obolonskyi district. However, it was here in 2024 that one of the first new shelters appeared in a kindergarten. This is an example of how even in difficult conditions it is possible to demonstrate positive dynamics

– Valentyn Mondriivskyi noted.

Full-time education remains the main form: 83% of students attend schools. At the same time, in the Desnyanskyi district, every fourth student studies in the second shift, in the Obolonskyi district - every fifth.

In three districts - Dniprovskyi, Desnyanskyi, Pecherskyi - there is no mixed form of education at all. This indicates effective network management and optimal resource allocation

– emphasized the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration.

The city also continues to overhaul premises and food units. In particular, in 2025, funds for the renovation of food units are provided in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

We have been implementing the program of modernization of food units for a long time and do not stop even in the conditions of war. Currently, every 4th school in Kyiv has an updated food unit. Children should receive high-quality and healthy food. And this remains a priority for the city

– Valentyn Mondriivskyi stressed.

In total, 2.3 billion hryvnias have been allocated from the city budget for preparation for the new academic year in various areas, and at the next budget session, funding for education will be significantly increased.

Let us remind you

The 2024/2025 academic year will last until June 30, but the last bell in most schools will ring on May 30 or 31. However, some schools may continue classes until the end of June.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyWarKyivEducation
Kyiv City Council
Kyiv
Brent
$63.85
Bitcoin
$111,588.80
S&P 500
$5,838.83
Tesla
$331.92
Газ TTF
$36.38
Золото
$3,304.84
Ethereum
$2,654.84