How Kyiv is preparing schools and kindergartens for the new academic year: Kyiv City State Administration announced the details
Kyiv • UNN
New shelters are being built in schools and kindergartens in Kyiv, and kitchen units are also being modernized. 2.3 billion hryvnias have been allocated for preparation for the new academic year.
Kyiv is preparing for the new academic year under martial law - focusing on shelters, construction of dual-purpose facilities and infrastructure modernization. This was reported by the Kyiv City Council, reports UNN.
Details
According to the Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration Valentyn Mondriivskyi, three new shelters have already been built in the capital in 2024: two in the Darnytskyi district and one in the Obolonskyi district.
The capital's education system still needs additional shelters: today, about 81% of the necessary places in schools are available. That is why some educational institutions still have a second shift. In kindergartens, the security rate is about 93% - this is not enough to fully cover the needs, but we see progress. The largest deficit remains in the Obolonskyi district. However, it was here in 2024 that one of the first new shelters appeared in a kindergarten. This is an example of how even in difficult conditions it is possible to demonstrate positive dynamics
Full-time education remains the main form: 83% of students attend schools. At the same time, in the Desnyanskyi district, every fourth student studies in the second shift, in the Obolonskyi district - every fifth.
In three districts - Dniprovskyi, Desnyanskyi, Pecherskyi - there is no mixed form of education at all. This indicates effective network management and optimal resource allocation
The city also continues to overhaul premises and food units. In particular, in 2025, funds for the renovation of food units are provided in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.
We have been implementing the program of modernization of food units for a long time and do not stop even in the conditions of war. Currently, every 4th school in Kyiv has an updated food unit. Children should receive high-quality and healthy food. And this remains a priority for the city
In total, 2.3 billion hryvnias have been allocated from the city budget for preparation for the new academic year in various areas, and at the next budget session, funding for education will be significantly increased.
Let us remind you
The 2024/2025 academic year will last until June 30, but the last bell in most schools will ring on May 30 or 31. However, some schools may continue classes until the end of June.