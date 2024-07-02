How electricity will be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow: Ukrenergo explains
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrenergo reported that due to high energy consumption caused by the heat wave, there will be two rounds of power outages from 08:00 to 13:00 on July 3 and three rounds at other times of the day.
Ukrenergo announced how the power will be cut off tomorrow - from 08:00 to 13:00 - two queues, at other hours of the day - three queues, reports UNN.
"Tomorrow, on July 3, regional power distribution companies will apply two rounds of blackouts from 08:00 to 13:00, and three rounds of blackouts at the other hours of the day. The reason is the high level of energy consumption due to the heat," the statement said.
The company added that the current schedules of hourly outages can be found on the websites and social media pages of the regional power companies.
"When there is electricity, please use it sparingly," Ukrenergo summarized.
