10:57 AM • 5260 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 9696 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 12676 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 18440 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 17928 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 20214 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 27855 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21096 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16745 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12544 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 19869 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 17794 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 17035 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 23209 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 11923 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 1400 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 9614 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 62325 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 57953 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 64551 views
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 38279 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 55385 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 55671 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 59476 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 94149 views
Coca-Cola

How does a clear mission affect brand effectiveness and where to find yours?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

A well-formulated company mission increases business productivity, boosting innovation by up to 30% and employee engagement by up to 40%. This impacts brand profitability, the effectiveness of advertising campaigns, and consumer loyalty.

How does a clear mission affect brand effectiveness and where to find yours?

A well-formulated company mission directly affects business productivity. According to research, such brands show up to 30% higher innovation levels and up to 40% higher employee engagement compared to competitors that lack clear values.

This opinion is shared by Netpeak — a digital marketing agency that regularly helps businesses "find themselves." It also has its own mission: to move from the third world to the first within one generation, without changing its geographical location, UNN reports.

Why does a business need a mission?

Approximately 64% of consumers choose companies with which they share common values. A well-formulated mission is a strategic planning tool that ensures every initiative aligns with the business's long-term goals. This affects the following indicators:

  • brand profitability — consistency in communication can increase revenue by an average of 23%;
    • effectiveness of advertising campaigns — a well-thought-out strategy increases CTR (click-through rate) by 2–3 times;
      • loyalty and long-term engagement — choice is based not only on product quality but also on shared values and the perception of the brand's purpose.

        When building a brand strategy, specialists consider what the business does, whom it serves, and what long-term results it aims to achieve. 

        How to build a powerful brand mission: practical tips

        Creating a mission begins with a deep understanding of what drives the business. It is worth determining what real problem the company solves for its audience, whom it helps, and what values are fundamental.

        Next, it is important to outline long-term ambitions. And the option "we want to be the best" is not suitable, as everyone strives for this. It is important to clearly state how the market or your customers' lives will change thanks to the brand's work.

        The mission must also be clear to the team. If employees can clearly answer why the company works, you have done everything correctly. If it looks more like a universal slogan, it needs to be rephrased.

        But it is difficult to identify your strengths on your own. The best solution is to turn to specialists who have extensive experience working with well-known Ukrainian and global brands. Such services are provided by Netpeak Agency — a company that knows exactly how to achieve an accurate result and regularly confirms this through successful cases and its own indicators.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Business News
        Brand