ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
01:11 PM • 11576 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM • 52735 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 55348 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 36536 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
June 20, 08:30 AM • 67114 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
June 20, 08:20 AM • 72908 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 64360 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
June 20, 06:41 AM • 43781 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
June 20, 06:00 AM • 37591 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 46288 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Broadcast
How Andrii Matiukha and Favbet Foundation help young people develop in the IT field

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha organized a "Ticket to IT" master class for teenagers, introducing them to 12 IT areas. The event provided practical experience and mentoring support for choosing a future career.

How Andrii Matiukha and Favbet Foundation help young people develop in the IT field

As part of the IT Kids program of the Favbet Foundation charity, a master class was held aimed at familiarizing teenagers with digital professions.

Career guidance initiatives implemented by the Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matiukha

The "Ticket to IT" master class introduced participants to twelve relevant areas in information technology. These include programming, web design, graphic design, video editing, digital marketing, testing, product management, UI/UX design, robotics, business analytics, data science, and cybersecurity.

Teenagers had the opportunity to try themselves in several roles, working in mini-groups on practical tasks. This approach allowed them to better understand the specifics of each profession and take the first steps towards a conscious choice of career path.

Practical format and support provided by Andriy Matiukha and Favbet Foundation

In addition to professional information, event participants received direct contact with mentors, stories of starting in the IT field, and advice on learning. Part of the master class was conducted by students of GoFriends IT Academy, who already have their own experience of entering the IT industry. The event was organized with the support of Andriy Matiukha and Favbet Foundation, who systematically develop the educational direction.

"Favbet Foundation strives to support the development not only of sports or education, but also to form a culture of confident, ambitious young people who will drive the future of Ukraine," said the president of the Favbet Foundation Andriy Matiukha.

After the event, everyone interested could continue their studies at the academy and join the thematic summer IT camp. Andriy Matiukha and Favbet Foundation invest in programs that provide youth with access to modern education. The foundation's strategy is aimed at creating opportunities for teenagers' professional start through practical experience, mentoring support, and free educational resources.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Ukraine
Tesla
