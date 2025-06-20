How Andrii Matiukha and Favbet Foundation help young people develop in the IT field

As part of the IT Kids program of the Favbet Foundation charity, a master class was held aimed at familiarizing teenagers with digital professions.

Career guidance initiatives implemented by the Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matiukha

The "Ticket to IT" master class introduced participants to twelve relevant areas in information technology. These include programming, web design, graphic design, video editing, digital marketing, testing, product management, UI/UX design, robotics, business analytics, data science, and cybersecurity.

Teenagers had the opportunity to try themselves in several roles, working in mini-groups on practical tasks. This approach allowed them to better understand the specifics of each profession and take the first steps towards a conscious choice of career path.

Practical format and support provided by Andriy Matiukha and Favbet Foundation

In addition to professional information, event participants received direct contact with mentors, stories of starting in the IT field, and advice on learning. Part of the master class was conducted by students of GoFriends IT Academy, who already have their own experience of entering the IT industry. The event was organized with the support of Andriy Matiukha and Favbet Foundation, who systematically develop the educational direction.

"Favbet Foundation strives to support the development not only of sports or education, but also to form a culture of confident, ambitious young people who will drive the future of Ukraine," said the president of the Favbet Foundation Andriy Matiukha.

After the event, everyone interested could continue their studies at the academy and join the thematic summer IT camp. Andriy Matiukha and Favbet Foundation invest in programs that provide youth with access to modern education. The foundation's strategy is aimed at creating opportunities for teenagers' professional start through practical experience, mentoring support, and free educational resources.