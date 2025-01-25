House and workshop damaged in Khmelnytsky region due to Russian attack

In Khmelnytsky region, a Russian attack damaged a company's workshop and the windows of a residential building, with no casualties, the head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, Serhiy Tyurin, said on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last night, during the "Air Alert" signal, our air defense forces destroyed 4 enemy UAVs. As a result of the attack, the workshop of one of the enterprises was damaged and the windows of a residential building were smashed. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Tyurin wrote.

