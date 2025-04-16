$41.180.14
Hong Kong suspends postal exchange with the USA due to trade war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2898 views

Hongkong Post is suspending the processing of parcels to/from the US from April 27 due to Trump's cancellation of the "de minimis" exception. The Hong Kong government condemns the US actions, hinting at a trade war.

Hong Kong Post suspends processing of parcels to and from the United States. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

It is noted that Hongkong Post, the postal service in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, will stop processing parcels coming from or going to the United States amid the escalating trade war. The Hong Kong government cited US President Donald Trump's decision to abolish the so-called "de minimis" exception for postal items sent from the city to the United States.

The US is acting unreasonably by intimidating and abusing tariffs. The Hong Kong public should be prepared to pay exorbitant and unreasonable fees due to the US's unreasonable and intimidating actions.

- the government said in a statement.

They clarified that from April 27, the postal service will immediately stop accepting parcels transported by sea and air.

Let us remind you

On April 7, the Taiwanese stock market suffered its biggest single-day drop in history due to investor fears over Trump's tariffs. TSMC, Foxconn and MediaTek were the most affected.

The United States imposes a ban on the supply of Taiwanese AI microchips to China10.11.24, 13:10 • 24005 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
United States
