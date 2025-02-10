ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 31652 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 72917 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 96734 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112184 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 90888 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 121811 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101957 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113175 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156510 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101136 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 77509 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 48541 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102191 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 75582 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112187 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 121813 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156511 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146928 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 179151 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 75582 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102191 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135399 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137279 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165381 views
Hollywood producer found guilty of double murder and rape of seven women

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27962 views

David Pierce was found guilty of murdering two women and raping seven others in Los Angeles. The producer gave the victims fentanyl and a “rape drug,” for which he faces life in prison.

A Hollywood producer faces life in prison after a drug party led to the deaths of two Los Angeles women.

Transmits UNN with reference to Fox News.

Film producer and former actor David Pearce was found guilty of the double murder of model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola and the rape of seven women.

Prosecutors described Pierce as a “calculating serial rapist who lured women to his home by posing as a Hollywood producer.

A serial rapist has been held accountable for the deaths of [Giles] and [Cabrales-Arzola], who tragically died as a result of fentanyl poisoning, as well as the victims of seven other women throughout Los Angeles. Prosecutors will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who illegally supply fentanyl and destroy lives, especially those who commit sexual violence 

- District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on the night of November 13, 2021, model Giles and architect Cabrales-Arzola met Pierce, as well as Brandt Osborne and Michael Ansbach, at a party. They returned to Pierce's home, where he provided the group with GHB (better known as “Goodnight, Cinderella”). - the so-called “date rape drug” - and fentanyl.

Image

A few hours later, surveillance cameras showed a group of masked men driving a car with no license plates dropping off the women at two different hospitals, according to prosecutors.

Giles was pronounced dead after staff members discovered her lifeless body outside the Hospital of Southern California in Culver City. Cabrales-Arsola was resuscitated after being dropped off two miles away at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital, where she died 11 days later.

Former Belgium star Nainggollan detained in drug smuggling case27.01.25, 17:56 • 32675 views

Toxicology tests performed on the bodies confirmed the presence of the opioid fentanyl and the date rape drug GHB in the victims' blood. The dosage of fentanyl was lethal - Pierce knew that the drug was mixed with cocaine. The defendant then claimed that he was unaware of the dangers of the drug combination until the victims overdosed.

In his testimony, the now-convicted man said that he left his friends in the guest room and went to bed. They were reportedly unconscious for about 12 hours until he said that he started resuscitation maneuvers and took them to the hospital.

Investigations after the murders showed that Pierce was a repeat offender who used drugs to commit multiple sexual assaults on several women, authorities said. Seven of Pierce's victims took the stand to testify about his sexual promiscuity and propensity for violence, according to prosecutors.

David Pearce was found guilty of the crimes. He faces from 128 years to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in accordance with the decision, which will be published later.

Rapists of a 14-year-old girl from Zakarpattia will be imprisoned for 6 years07.02.25, 14:29 • 27067 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
los-angelesLos Angeles

