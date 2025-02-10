Hollywood producer found guilty of double murder and rape of seven women

A Hollywood producer faces life in prison after a drug party led to the deaths of two Los Angeles women.

Film producer and former actor David Pearce was found guilty of the double murder of model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola and the rape of seven women.

Prosecutors described Pierce as a “calculating serial rapist who lured women to his home by posing as a Hollywood producer.

A serial rapist has been held accountable for the deaths of [Giles] and [Cabrales-Arzola], who tragically died as a result of fentanyl poisoning, as well as the victims of seven other women throughout Los Angeles. Prosecutors will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law those who illegally supply fentanyl and destroy lives, especially those who commit sexual violence - District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on the night of November 13, 2021, model Giles and architect Cabrales-Arzola met Pierce, as well as Brandt Osborne and Michael Ansbach, at a party. They returned to Pierce's home, where he provided the group with GHB (better known as “Goodnight, Cinderella”). - the so-called “date rape drug” - and fentanyl.

A few hours later, surveillance cameras showed a group of masked men driving a car with no license plates dropping off the women at two different hospitals, according to prosecutors.

Giles was pronounced dead after staff members discovered her lifeless body outside the Hospital of Southern California in Culver City. Cabrales-Arsola was resuscitated after being dropped off two miles away at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital, where she died 11 days later.

Toxicology tests performed on the bodies confirmed the presence of the opioid fentanyl and the date rape drug GHB in the victims' blood. The dosage of fentanyl was lethal - Pierce knew that the drug was mixed with cocaine. The defendant then claimed that he was unaware of the dangers of the drug combination until the victims overdosed.

In his testimony, the now-convicted man said that he left his friends in the guest room and went to bed. They were reportedly unconscious for about 12 hours until he said that he started resuscitation maneuvers and took them to the hospital.

Investigations after the murders showed that Pierce was a repeat offender who used drugs to commit multiple sexual assaults on several women, authorities said. Seven of Pierce's victims took the stand to testify about his sexual promiscuity and propensity for violence, according to prosecutors.

David Pearce was found guilty of the crimes. He faces from 128 years to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole in accordance with the decision, which will be published later.

