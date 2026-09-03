Holding "elections" in the occupied territories is one of the main tools for legitimizing the occupation authorities — sociologists warned of the risks

$44.610.1551.640.11
ukenru
10:28 AM • 9240 views
Sybiga announced a "new dynamic" in peace efforts, calling progress without the US "unrealistic"
09:29 AM • 13214 views
It has become possible to get a divorce online through "Diia" - how to do itVideo
08:38 AM • 15530 views
"This definitely should not have happened" - SBU on the incident involving the HUR in KyivPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 22096 views
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
September 3, 05:49 AM • 21290 views
Russia attacked with 163 drones, up to half of them jet-powered: how air defense performed and the situation across the regions
September 3, 04:17 AM • 23499 views
Night attack on Odesa: number of injured rises to 17Photo
September 2, 11:02 PM • 26108 views
The new U.S. campaign against Iran will not last too long - Trump
September 2, 07:20 PM • 29064 views
Incident between the SBU and the DIU — video of the shooting spreads onlineVideo
September 2, 06:45 PM • 32142 views
Food prices in Ukraine may rise due to logistics problems, but there is no shortage
September 2, 05:41 PM • 33260 views
You can only shoot at occupiers — Zelenskyy called the incident between the SBU and the HUR disgraceful and demands personnel decisions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+24°
3.1m/s
49%
752mm
Popular news
Russia’s second-largest oil refinery completely halted processing after a UAV attack — mediaSeptember 3, 02:29 AM • 18168 views
What is celebrated on September 3 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 3, 03:00 AM • 18123 views
Putin is trying to compensate for the lack of victories on the front with fictitious geography — CPDSeptember 3, 03:32 AM • 11630 views
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideo07:08 AM • 15763 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhoto07:14 AM • 21370 views
Publications
Leasing or royalties: The Finance Ministry may resolve the issue over which the BEB is pursuing airlines
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 22109 views
Ideas for making aromatic teas for winterPhoto07:14 AM • 21525 views
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crustSeptember 2, 02:28 PM • 65276 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
Exclusive
September 2, 12:26 PM • 81107 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be creditedSeptember 2, 12:20 PM • 72769 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Serhiy Lysak
António Guterres
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Odesa
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rumors are swirling around "The Gentlemen" about Meghan Markle's casting - what the stars of the series sayVideo07:08 AM • 15929 views
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 41400 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 58961 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 54255 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 59289 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Social network
Series
Film
Shahed-136

Holding "elections" in the occupied territories is one of the main tools for legitimizing the occupation authorities — sociologists warned of the risks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 470 views

The Russian Federation plans to hold so-called "elections" to the State Duma in the occupied territories of Ukraine on September 18–20, 2026. The Armed Forces of Ukraine called on people not to legitimize them.

Holding "elections" in the occupied territories is one of the main tools for legitimizing the occupation authorities — sociologists warned of the risks

Russia is preparing to hold so-called "elections" to the State Duma from September 18 to 20 in the temporarily occupied territories, which will become one of the main tools for legitimizing the occupation "authorities" in the occupied territories. This is stated in a statement by the Sociological Association of Ukraine (SAU), reports UNN

Details 

"Russia's holding of so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (in certain districts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) is one of the main tools for legitimizing the occupation authorities. Preparations to hold "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in these territories from September 18 to 20, 2026, are aimed precisely at this goal," the statement reads. 

The association emphasizes that Ukraine, as well as most countries of the world and international organizations, including the UN and the OSCE, do not recognize the legitimacy of and condemn Russia's holding of so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, calling on all representatives of Ukrainian and international sociological centers, groups and companies to refrain from participating in events as part of the so-called Russian "election campaign" being conducted in the occupied territories, as well as from covering its progress and the results of the "elections."

"The SAU Board understands the difficult situation in which our fellow citizens, including sociologists who are forced to remain in the occupied territory of Ukraine, have found themselves, and calls on them to avoid (if this does not threaten their lives and health) participating in the electoral process, sociological surveys, exit polls and other public and non-public events that legitimize the occupation authorities. At the same time, the SAU Board emphasizes the need to distinguish between the involuntary behavior of the civilian population under occupation and voluntary activities aimed at organizing, conducting or publicly legitimizing illegal elections," the statement notes. 

Board members remind us that Ukrainian legislation provides for criminal liability for participating in the organization and conduct of illegal elections and/or referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, or for publicly calling for their conduct (Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

We remind you 

Russia plans to hold illegal State Duma elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The Kremlin wants to ensure turnout there of more than 65–70% and at least 70% of the votes for "United Russia" in order to use the results to legitimize the occupation. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns members of the mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States against visiting the temporarily occupied territories while monitoring the upcoming elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation.  

The Central Election Commission stated that the organization, preparation and conduct of "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are illegitimate, and also called on Ukrainian citizens—voters residing in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine—to refrain from participating in any activities aimed at organizing, preparing for and conducting illegal "elections" of deputies to the State Duma of the Russian Federation. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Laws
War in Ukraine
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
United Nations
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine