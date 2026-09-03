Holding "elections" in the occupied territories is one of the main tools for legitimizing the occupation authorities — sociologists warned of the risks

Russia is preparing to hold so-called "elections" to the State Duma from September 18 to 20 in the temporarily occupied territories, which will become one of the main tools for legitimizing the occupation "authorities" in the occupied territories. This is stated in a statement by the Sociological Association of Ukraine (SAU), reports UNN.

Details

"Russia's holding of so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine (in certain districts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea) is one of the main tools for legitimizing the occupation authorities. Preparations to hold "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in these territories from September 18 to 20, 2026, are aimed precisely at this goal," the statement reads.

The association emphasizes that Ukraine, as well as most countries of the world and international organizations, including the UN and the OSCE, do not recognize the legitimacy of and condemn Russia's holding of so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, calling on all representatives of Ukrainian and international sociological centers, groups and companies to refrain from participating in events as part of the so-called Russian "election campaign" being conducted in the occupied territories, as well as from covering its progress and the results of the "elections."

"The SAU Board understands the difficult situation in which our fellow citizens, including sociologists who are forced to remain in the occupied territory of Ukraine, have found themselves, and calls on them to avoid (if this does not threaten their lives and health) participating in the electoral process, sociological surveys, exit polls and other public and non-public events that legitimize the occupation authorities. At the same time, the SAU Board emphasizes the need to distinguish between the involuntary behavior of the civilian population under occupation and voluntary activities aimed at organizing, conducting or publicly legitimizing illegal elections," the statement notes.

Board members remind us that Ukrainian legislation provides for criminal liability for participating in the organization and conduct of illegal elections and/or referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, or for publicly calling for their conduct (Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

We remind you

Russia plans to hold illegal State Duma elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. The Kremlin wants to ensure turnout there of more than 65–70% and at least 70% of the votes for "United Russia" in order to use the results to legitimize the occupation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns members of the mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States against visiting the temporarily occupied territories while monitoring the upcoming elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

The Central Election Commission stated that the organization, preparation and conduct of "elections" to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are illegitimate, and also called on Ukrainian citizens—voters residing in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine—to refrain from participating in any activities aimed at organizing, preparing for and conducting illegal "elections" of deputies to the State Duma of the Russian Federation.