High electricity consumption in Ukraine, single-phase outage schedules - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption remains high. Outage schedules are in place throughout the day - in a single phase. There is an emergency electricity supply from the EU and imports from neighboring countries. The bad weather cut off power to 23 settlements in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. This was reported on Thursday by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Consumption

Consumption, as indicated, remains at a high level. Yesterday, September 4, the daily maximum consumption was recorded during the daytime hours. It was 2.8% higher than the previous day - Tuesday, September 3. Today, as a result of fewer restrictions, consumption was 5.6% higher as of 8:30 a.m. than yesterday, September 4.

Until the end of the day, regional power distribution companies in all regions will apply single-phase blackouts. When electricity is available on schedule, please use it sparingly - Ukrenergo said.

Emergency assistance

In order to overcome the deficit in the power system, last night and in the morning, at Ukrenergo's request, we supplied electricity from the Polish power system in an emergency.

Import and export

Imports - throughout the day from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova. The total volume is 14,040 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 940 MW in some hours. Exports are not carried out and are not planned.

De-energization

Due to the hostilities and other reasons, 542 settlements are completely or partially without power supply this morning.

"Over the past day, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Lviv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. In particular, in Lviv region, during an air raid, substation equipment was damaged, causing a power outage to household consumers. The power supply has been restored," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Due to the fighting, there are new power outages in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv, Sumy and Kherson regions.

As of this morning, 23 settlements in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions are without power due to the weather.

Due to technical reasons, there are power outages in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Chernihiv regions.