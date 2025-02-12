ukenru
High atmospheric pressure and dry weather: forecasters gave a forecast for February 12

High atmospheric pressure and dry weather: forecasters gave a forecast for February 12

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26966 views

Dry weather remains in Ukraine due to high atmospheric pressure. In Transcarpathia up to +8°, in other regions from -12° to +4°, ice is possible on the roads of the northeast.

Today, February 12, the weather will continue to be dry in Ukraine. In Zakarpattia, the temperature will reach 8° Celsius again this afternoon. Ice is expected on the roads of the northeastern regions of the country in some places. This was reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.

Details

Forecasters remind that the lack of precipitation is due to the influence of a high-pressure field.

Ice is expected on the roads of the northeastern part in some places.

The wind is northeast, southeast in the west of the country, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature at night is 7-12° Celsius, in Crimea 1-6° Celsius; during the day 0-5° Celsius, in the west and south of the country from 1° Celsius to 4° Celsius, in Transcarpathia 3-8° Celsius.

Image

Weather in Kyiv and the region

Cloudy with clearings, no precipitation. Northeast wind, 3-8 m/s.

Daytime temperatures will be 0-5° Celsius; in Kyiv, 2-4° Celsius.

Warm as in late March: the weather in Kyiv set two records in one day27.01.25, 11:38 • 45271 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

