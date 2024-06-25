"Hey, listen, chairman": Tyshchenko told his version of the events that took place in Dnipro

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90235 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 101248 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118533 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188647 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233068 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143074 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368936 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181720 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149618 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197906 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64461 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98758 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84722 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30235 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90241 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84910 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 101260 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98949 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 118543 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 614 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3998 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11534 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13186 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17214 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

"Hey, listen, chairman": Tyshchenko told his version of the events that took place in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34857 views

MP Mykola Tishchenko, commenting on the incident in Dnipro, said that three men themselves approached and insulted him and his assistant.

"Hey, listen, chairman": Tyshchenko told his version of the events that took place in Dnipro

MP Mykola Tishchenko, who was placed under house arrest by the court, told his version of the events that occurred in Dnipro. According to him, three guys with a wheelchair approached him and started insulting him and his assistant. Tishchenko stated this during the court session, reports UNN.

Details

I was already returning to the car and young guys were coming to meet me. One was carrying a wheelchair. And they defiantly began to insult me. Hey, listen to me, Chairman. Swear at me. I edited it and made a comment to them: guys, you have a baby, please come. Investigative actions are underway here, you don't need to be here. They picked up their phones as one and started filming me and my assistant. Thus, to bully women and make abuse, because they started recording what she looks like

 - said Tishchenko.

Context

On Thursday, June 20, the network distributed a video in which a group of men in the center of Dnipro attacked a Ukrainian soldier who was walking with a baby. Unidentified unmarked men in balaclavas snatched the child out of the man's hands, handcuffed him and began to beat him.

The video also showed MP Mykola Tishchenko. On Monday, June 25, he was declared suspicious on the fact of illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro.

Beating of an ex-military man in Dnipro: law enforcement officers identified those involved in the incident, one of the attackers was detained25.06.24, 18:05 • 15812 views

By the way, the fight in Dnipro was also commented on by a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate KRAKEN. It turned out that the victim was a former soldier of the KRAKEN special forces. 

Recall

Kyiv's Pechersk District Court sent MP Mykola Tishchenko, who was charged by the state Bureau of Investigation with illegal imprisonment of a former serviceman in Dnipro, under round-the-clock house arrest for a period of 60 days with wearing an electronic bracelet.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
Dnipro
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31