Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred honored in Kyiv

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 69025 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108490 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137674 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135927 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175437 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171380 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281541 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178174 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148816 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103526 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103296 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105310 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 76732 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 50813 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 68827 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281530 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249244 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259736 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 35502 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137657 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106186 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106189 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122334 views
Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred honored in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31720 views

A march was held in the capital in honor of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes - activists who died during the Revolution of Dignity.

Today, January 21, a march in honor of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred was held in Kyiv. This was reported by Suspilne, according to UNN

Details

Families of the fallen Maidan activists and participants of the Revolution of Dignity reportedly marched from the Lyadski Gate to Mykhailo Hrushevskoho Street. A service was held near the memorial sign in honor of Serhiy Nigoyan.

The marchers lit lamps and laid flowers at the memorial plaques dedicated to the fallen Serhiy Nigoyan, Mykhailo Zhyznevsky, Roman Senyk, and Oleksandr Badera on Mykhailo Hrushevsky Street.

AddendumAddendum

In the Maidan case, nine more Berkut Black Company officers will be tried for the mass shootings of activists on Instytutska Street in Kyiv - an indictment has been sent to court. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

Contact us about advertising