Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred honored in Kyiv

Today, January 21, a march in honor of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred was held in Kyiv. This was reported by Suspilne, according to UNN.

Families of the fallen Maidan activists and participants of the Revolution of Dignity reportedly marched from the Lyadski Gate to Mykhailo Hrushevskoho Street. A service was held near the memorial sign in honor of Serhiy Nigoyan.

The marchers lit lamps and laid flowers at the memorial plaques dedicated to the fallen Serhiy Nigoyan, Mykhailo Zhyznevsky, Roman Senyk, and Oleksandr Badera on Mykhailo Hrushevsky Street.

Addendum

In the Maidan case, nine more Berkut Black Company officers will be tried for the mass shootings of activists on Instytutska Street in Kyiv - an indictment has been sent to court.