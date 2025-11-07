Heroes among us: 16 rescuers and pilots received state awards for saving people

The Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Andriy Danyk, presented state and departmental awards to 16 rescuers and pilots who participated in the aftermath of Russian strikes on Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

At the award ceremony, 9 specialists received the President of Ukraine's "For the Defense of Ukraine" award. Another 7 rescuers and pilots were awarded with breastplates "Badge of Honor" and "For Courage in an Emergency Situation."

Their professionalism, courage, and dedication save lives every day. We congratulate and are proud of our colleagues! – noted the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

