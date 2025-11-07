ukenru
03:49 PM • 1218 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 5178 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9312 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13140 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 15796 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35760 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 34327 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 37478 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29036 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 30181 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Heroes among us: 16 rescuers and pilots received state awards for saving people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Andriy Danyk, head of the State Emergency Service, presented state and departmental awards to 16 rescuers and pilots. They were honored for eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

Heroes among us: 16 rescuers and pilots received state awards for saving people

The Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Andriy Danyk, presented state and departmental awards to 16 rescuers and pilots who participated in the aftermath of Russian strikes on Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

At the award ceremony, 9 specialists received the President of Ukraine's "For the Defense of Ukraine" award. Another 7 rescuers and pilots were awarded with breastplates "Badge of Honor" and "For Courage in an Emergency Situation."

Their professionalism, courage, and dedication save lives every day. We congratulate and are proud of our colleagues!

– noted the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Recall

Kyiv rescuers found homes for three kittens found at the scene of a fire after a Russian attack. Two male cats and one female cat will now have families.

Alla Kiosak

Society
Animals
War in Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv