Heroes among us: 16 rescuers and pilots received state awards for saving people
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Danyk, head of the State Emergency Service, presented state and departmental awards to 16 rescuers and pilots. They were honored for eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on Kyiv.
Details
At the award ceremony, 9 specialists received the President of Ukraine's "For the Defense of Ukraine" award. Another 7 rescuers and pilots were awarded with breastplates "Badge of Honor" and "For Courage in an Emergency Situation."
Their professionalism, courage, and dedication save lives every day. We congratulate and are proud of our colleagues!
Recall
