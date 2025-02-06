HeroCar and EVA raise funds for motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 52687 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100474 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104027 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 120556 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101484 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127494 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103229 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113263 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116883 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 160902 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 104896 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101063 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 78504 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109423 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103747 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 120559 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127496 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 160904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151130 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 183285 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 103747 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109423 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137704 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139470 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167325 views
HeroCar and EVA raise funds for motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

HeroCar and EVA raise funds for motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71900 views

The charity project HeroCar, together with the EVA network, is launching a fundraiser for 50 off-road motorcycles Sihao for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The military needs the equipment for combat and reconnaissance missions due to its maneuverability and efficiency.

On February 6,  a big “Feel the Maximum” collection for off-road motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, organized by the HeroCar charity project and the EVA chain of stores, starts. 

The funds raised as part of this initiative will be used by the HeroCar project team to purchase 50 off-road motorcycles by Sihao. These are easy to maintain, maneuverable vehicles that will help the military in combat and reconnaissance missions.  

“HeroCar is doing everything possible to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with reliable and durable wheeled vehicles. Now we have received a request for motorcycles from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as motorized vehicles can significantly increase the efficiency of individual units,” says Yevhenia But, CEO of the Ruslan Shostak Charitable Foundation, of which the HeroCar project is a part

Off-road motorcycles are an effective and versatile tool, especially in difficult terrain. Their advantages on the battlefield include high maneuverability and speed. They allow you to move through virtually any terrain, avoiding obstacles that stop or slow down cars and other vehicles. Motorcycles are easy to camouflage and repair. In addition, they consume significantly less fuel than cars.

“The war changes the perception of ordinary things. In today's world, motorcycles are associated with speed, extreme, courage, and the pursuit of maximum thrills. However, in times of war, extreme is not a whim, a motorcycle is not entertainment, and it is necessary to feel to the maximum in order to react instantly to the situation and survive. Those who are not at the front today should also feel to the maximum. After all, the speed of our reaction depends on how timely the Defense Forces will receive the necessary assistance to defend Ukraine. That's why we chose the name “Feel it to the maximum” for our collection, and through it we urge you to respond, not to be indifferent and to join in,” comments Oleksandra Hnatyk, Head of PR at EVA and  EVA.UA.

You can contribute to the “Feel the Maximum” collection at the cash desks of EVA stores by making a transfer of 1 hryvnia or more  or by donating any amount on the website of the HeroCar charity project.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising