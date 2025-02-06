HeroCar and EVA raise funds for motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On February 6, a big “Feel the Maximum” collection for off-road motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, organized by the HeroCar charity project and the EVA chain of stores, starts.

The funds raised as part of this initiative will be used by the HeroCar project team to purchase 50 off-road motorcycles by Sihao. These are easy to maintain, maneuverable vehicles that will help the military in combat and reconnaissance missions.

“HeroCar is doing everything possible to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with reliable and durable wheeled vehicles. Now we have received a request for motorcycles from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as motorized vehicles can significantly increase the efficiency of individual units,” says Yevhenia But, CEO of the Ruslan Shostak Charitable Foundation, of which the HeroCar project is a part.

Off-road motorcycles are an effective and versatile tool, especially in difficult terrain. Their advantages on the battlefield include high maneuverability and speed. They allow you to move through virtually any terrain, avoiding obstacles that stop or slow down cars and other vehicles. Motorcycles are easy to camouflage and repair. In addition, they consume significantly less fuel than cars.

“The war changes the perception of ordinary things. In today's world, motorcycles are associated with speed, extreme, courage, and the pursuit of maximum thrills. However, in times of war, extreme is not a whim, a motorcycle is not entertainment, and it is necessary to feel to the maximum in order to react instantly to the situation and survive. Those who are not at the front today should also feel to the maximum. After all, the speed of our reaction depends on how timely the Defense Forces will receive the necessary assistance to defend Ukraine. That's why we chose the name “Feel it to the maximum” for our collection, and through it we urge you to respond, not to be indifferent and to join in,” comments Oleksandra Hnatyk, Head of PR at EVA and EVA.UA.

You can contribute to the “Feel the Maximum” collection at the cash desks of EVA stores by making a transfer of 1 hryvnia or more or by donating any amount on the website of the HeroCar charity project.