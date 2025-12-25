Helicopter crashes on Kilimanjaro: five dead

A helicopter crashed on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, killing five people, the civil aviation authority said on Thursday, while local media reported that the aircraft was on a medical rescue mission, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The helicopter crashed near the Barafu camp on the mountain on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority.

Mwananchi newspaper and East Africa TV, citing Kilimanjaro Regional Police Commander Simon Maigwa, reported that the helicopter was on a medical rescue mission.

Among the dead were a guide, a doctor, a pilot and two foreign tourists, Mwananchi quoted Maigwa as saying, without naming the nationalities of the tourists.

Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, rises almost 6,000 meters above sea level.

According to Mwananchi, the crash occurred at an altitude of between 4,670 and 4,700 meters.

About 50,000 tourists climb Kilimanjaro every year.

