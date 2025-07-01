Heiko Toms to become new German ambassador to Ukraine - media

Former State Secretary of Finance Heiko Thoms will represent Germany as ambassador to Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to De Welt.

According to the report, the cabinet is expected to confirm the appointment this Wednesday.

Thoms served as State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance until the change of government this year. As ambassador to Kyiv, he will replace Martin Jaeger, who will become the new head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND).

Jaeger hosted Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) during his visit to Ukraine this week.

