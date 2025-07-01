Heiko Toms to become new German ambassador to Ukraine - media
Kyiv • UNN
Former State Secretary of Finance Heiko Toms will represent Germany as ambassador to Ukraine. His appointment is expected for this position, where he will replace Martin Jaeger.
Former State Secretary of Finance Heiko Thoms will represent Germany as ambassador to Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to De Welt.
According to the report, the cabinet is expected to confirm the appointment this Wednesday.
Germany will continue to engage in efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defense - Foreign Minister30.06.25, 13:59 • 1503 views
Thoms served as State Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance until the change of government this year. As ambassador to Kyiv, he will replace Martin Jaeger, who will become the new head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND).
Jaeger hosted Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (CDU) during his visit to Ukraine this week.
Ukraine and Germany agreed to strengthen cooperation on defense industry30.06.25, 16:59 • 1274 views