Heavy snowfall disrupted men's aerials qualification at the Olympics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Heavy snowfall led to the cancellation of the men's aerials qualification, where four Ukrainians were scheduled to compete. The women's qualification has been postponed to 2:45 PM Kyiv time.

Heavy snowfall disrupted men's aerials qualification at the Olympics

Due to heavy snowfall, the organizers canceled the start of the men's ski acrobatics qualification. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Details

As reported, today four representatives of the Ukrainian national team were supposed to go to the Olympic slope: Yan Havryuk, Oleksandr Okipnyuk, Maksym Kuznetsov, and Dmytro Kotovskyi.

The organizers promise to announce new dates and times for the men's qualification additionally.

At the same time, the women's qualification, in which Diana Yablonska, Oksana Yatsyuk, Anhelina Brykina, and Nelly Popovych will compete, has been postponed to 2:45 PM Kyiv time.

Recall

Due to difficult weather conditions, the start of the big air final at the Winter Olympic Games was postponed indefinitely. Ukrainian Kateryna Kotsar reached the final for the first time in history and will start under number 2.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

