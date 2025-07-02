A power outage caused a fire at Heathrow Airport

The closure of Heathrow Airport, the largest international airport in the UK, caused chaos for 270,000 passengers. The cause of the fire was a "catastrophic failure" of one of the substations.

Details

The "root" of the problem that led to the massive fire and extremely disruptive closure of Heathrow Airport in the UK in March 2025 has been identified.

As indicated, the fire was caused by the failure of an electrical substation component that was not properly maintained.

A report by the National Energy System Operator (NESO) states that measures commensurate with the seriousness of the problem "were not taken" in time; instead, a decision was made to postpone basic maintenance.

Thus, the problem remained unresolved – the report adds.

Reference

In March, approximately 1,300 flights were canceled and over 270,000 passenger air travels were disrupted.

Tens of millions of pounds were lost, thousands of passengers were stranded.

Over 71,000 domestic and commercial customers were left without power as a result of the fire and associated power outage.

Recall that

London's Heathrow Airport completely ceased operations due to a massive power outage. The incident was reported on March 21, 2025. A fire at a nearby electrical substation was noted.

