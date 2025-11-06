ukenru
Healthcare worker in Germany killed ten patients for an easier night shift

Kyiv • UNN

 576 views

A court in Germany sentenced a healthcare worker to life imprisonment for killing ten patients and attempting to murder 27 others. He administered lethal injections of morphine and midazolam to reduce his workload during night shifts.

Healthcare worker in Germany killed ten patients for an easier night shift

A court in the German city of Aachen sentenced a palliative care worker to life imprisonment for the murder of ten patients and attempted murder of 27 others. According to the investigation, he administered lethal injections to reduce his workload during night shifts.

This was reported by UNN, citing the BBC.

Details

The crimes occurred between December 2023 and May 2024 at a hospital in Würselen, western Germany. Prosecutors stated that the nurse administered large doses of morphine and midazolam—a sedative—to his predominantly elderly patients to make his work easier.

The man had worked at this hospital since 2020, after receiving his medical education in 2007. He was arrested in 2024. The court found that the medical worker's crimes had "particular gravity of guilt," which precludes the possibility of early release after 15 years. The verdict can be appealed.

Prosecutors told AFP that exhumations are being carried out to identify other potential victims, which could lead to a new trial for the man.

Recall

More than 460 patients and their escorts died at the main hospital in El Fasher, Sudan, after it was seized by RSF paramilitary forces. The WHO confirmed the massacre, which occurred after a series of attacks on the maternity hospital.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Life imprisonment
Germany
