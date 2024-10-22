Head of Zakarpattia Regional Medical Examiner's Office dismissed by agreement of parties - media
Kyiv • UNN
Yuriy Veklynets, the head of the regional medical examination commission in Zakarpattia, submitted his resignation. The decision to dismiss him was made by agreement of the parties, but the circumstances that led to this are not yet disclosed.
In Transcarpathia, the head of the regional medical examiner's office, Yuriy Veklynets, was fired. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola, according to UNN.
Details
According to preliminary information, the decision was made by agreement of the parties, and Veklynets himself submitted his resignation.
The circumstances that led to this decision have not yet been disclosed.
